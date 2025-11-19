PARKES BOWLING AND SPORTS CLUB

Championship matches

There was only the one match in the clubs’ Major Pairs Championship over the last week.

The highly anticipated heavy-weight match-up between rival Skippers Mark Fitzalan and Brett Frame lived up to its billing.

Gary McPhee, as a substitute bowler for Joe Davis, led for Mark against Jake Brown who led for Brett. Gary proved to be a more than handy substitute Lead Bowler.

Gary and Mark started the match well, and were 7 shots up after the 11th end. They bowled brilliantly and kept up the momentum for the remainder of the match, to finish the match with a nice win by 23 shots to 13.

Social bowls

Thursday social bowls attracted 18 Bowlers who played 1 game of triples and 3 games of pairs.

Two club veteran Life Members in John Carr and Colin Hayward, joined up with John Chew and they had a nice win in their triples game against gorgeous George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Colin Mudie, also a Club Life Member.

Team Chew dominated the game and won by 21 shots to 13.

Graham Dixon and Warren Bevan unbelievably scored 5 shots on 4 ends to completely blow away their opponents in a very one-sided pairs game.

Graham and Warren won 16 of the 20 ends bowled, and defeated Steve Parkes and Geoff Freeman by a lot, to not many.

Rob Irving and Brian Townsend were too strong when it mattered the most, which was over the final 6 ends, for Graham Davis and Gary ‘GOAT’ McPhee, winning by 25 shots to 13.

The scores were level with 6 ends to bowl, but the cream rose to the top with Rob and Brian winning the remaining ends to enjoy a nice 12 shot win.

Mike Valentine and Ian Simpson had a similar winning score-card, 24 shots to 13, in their game against John Ward and John Corcoran.

Mike and Ian started the game with a 5 shot win on the first end, and built their score and lead over the ensuing ends. They bowled well together and defeated a pair of wily well aged Bowlers who both had a rare ‘off day’ together.

Saturday social bowls also featured 18 Bowlers playing 1 triples game and 3 pairs game in mid-November heat.

Marty Tighe skipped for Dave Parker and Bob Freeman against Rob Lacey, Bernie Mitchell and Col Woods in the triples game. Team Tighe got off to a flying start to lead by 10 shots after just 3 ends, and never looked back.

Bob Freeman was in sublime touch and was the difference between the teams. Team Lacey won 5 of the last 6 ends, but the margin was too big, with the damage done early, as Team Tighe won the game by 25 shots to 15.

Rob Irving was back to his best Bowls form as he and Steve Turner turned the screws early against John Ward and Mick Simpson to create a 6-shot margin at the halfway mark.

The margin was extended to a winning 8 shot lead, with Rob and the big rig Turner enjoying a hard-fought win by 20 shots to 12 over the competitive pairing of Ward and Simpson.

Colin Hayward and Brian Townsend gave away a 7 shot start to Mike Valentine and Guy Ellery after 3 ends, and still managed to win their game by 24 shots to 20.

Colin and Brian scored consecutive 4 shot ends to lead by 4 shots after the 15th end, only to trail again after Mike and Guy scored 5 shots on the next end. A tense final few ends saw Colin and Brian win 3 of the last ends, to win the game by 4 shots.

The ‘Bearings Boys’ - Rodney Ford and Eathan Lacey, went head-to-head as opposing Leads for their respective Skips in Joanne Simpson and Jake Brown in another very close tense pairs game.

Eathan ‘Bear’ Lacey and Jake eventually got the better of Rodney and Joanne to win the game by 26 shots to 20, despite Team Brown scoring 9 shots of the last 3 ends.

A big weekend of bowls is guaranteed as the club holds its annual Prestige Triples weekend with full greens. Social bowls will have a break this weekend.

Friday evening and Sunday morning social bowls are proving extremely popular with both events well supported by new Bowlers and a few old hands as well.

Anyone in the community, near or far, who would like to try rolling down a few bowls will be made most welcome on either day. Just phone the Club or turn up.