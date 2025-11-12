When it comes to school holidays the Parkes PCYC is the place to be, with its variety of activities always on offer to the community.

That was certainly no different for these last school holidays, but this time around there was a special event added to the schedule.

To end the two weeks of holidays the PCYC hosted a come and try session of speed league at Cheney Oval on 10 October.

The fast-paced game, combining touch football and NFL, had a good crowd of teens getting involved and being active.

What added to the special atmosphere was that this activity was hosted by the PCYC's Nations of Origin teams, a group of local youth who competed in the annual tournament in Sydney this year.

The free opportunity provided a chance for everyone to learn new skills, make new friends and have a great time on the field during the holidays.