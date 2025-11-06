Six sporting club and seven young rising stars have been awarded a boost to achieve their sporting goals thanks to $35,000 in funding through the latest round of the Parkes Shire Sports Grants Program.

Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations were pleased to announce the successful applicants for round two of the program.

A total of $30,000 in funding has been distributed to seven local sporting organisations and $5000 has been awarded to seven outstanding young athletes through the Rising Start Grant Program.

The sporting organisation grant recipients were:

Parkes and District Soccer: $1000 to provide quality match balls to support safe and enjoyable play.

Parkes and District Netball: $3500 to provide vital sports equipment including balls, posts and pads to support local competitions and $4500 to construct a netball rebound training wall to enhance skills and confidence.

Parkes AFL: $6000 to install a ball net at Northparkes Oval to improve safety and retain equipment.

Parkes and District Cricket: $6000 to purchase cricket balls and wicket covers to support local and representative matches.

Parkes Tennis: $5500 to purchase new coaching and competition equipment to support lessons, clinics and programs.

Peak Hill Roosters Rugby League Club: $4500 to purchase a storage container to safely store club equipment.

Rising Star grant recipients:

Noah Jayet, golf: $400

Sienna Eve Taylor, performing arts-dance: $1500

Tori Bennett, equestrian: $400

Emanual Townsend, karate: $400

Joselyne Folau, rugby union: $400

Harlen Corney, athletics: $1500

Malia Morrison, rugby league: $400

The Rising Star Grant program is a joint initiative between Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations and Parkes Shire Council, providing financial support to individual athletes who demonstrate potential and commitment in their chosen field.

Each recipient is automatically entered into the Parkes Shire Australia Day Sports Award where one will receive the Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star Award.

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott congratulated the recipients and acknowledged the important role these programs play in supporting the growth of sport and recreation across the Parkes shire.

"Our community has such a strong sporting spirit and these grants help keep that alive by supporting participation, improving facilities and helping your athletes reach their potential," Mr Westcott said.

"We're proud to continue working alongside Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations to deliver programs that strengthen our clubs, encourage healthy lifestyles and invest in the next generation of local talent."

The next round of the Parkes Shire Sports Grant program will open in early to mid-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs