Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society has wrapped up an incredible year with their third and final production, Little Shop of Horrors.

The spooky show even featured a Halloween themed night, where the audience was encouraged to come dressed in costume to celebrate the show.

The celebrations haven't stopped there though as the CAT Award nominations for Junior Productions are in.

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's second production of the year, Frozen Jr has earnt three nominations including:

- Best Costume Design: Lyn Townsend, Elisa Massari, Ruth Virtue, Angie Drooger

- Best Direction in a School or Youth Musical: Lyn Townsend, Ruth Virtue, Angie Drooger

- Best Production of a School or Youth Musical: Frozen Jr

Nominations for the open categories will be announced early in December.

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society has sent a huge thank you to everyone who has supported this year's three amazing shows, Mumma Mia, Frozen Jr and Little Shop of Horrors.

Thanks to a grant, the Society upgraded its sound and lighting and now they're seeking testimonials about how these improvements have enhanced the audience's experience.

If you attended one of the three shows, Parkes M and D would love to hear your feedback. You can send it to parkesmandd2870@gmail.com

Looking ahead, the Society isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Auditions are now open for their next production, Sister Act.

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, 3 December (6.30pm) and Sunday, 7 December (11am) at the Little Theatre.

If you are interested you can register via the Parkes M and D website.