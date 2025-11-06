Lending a helping hand in a third world country has been something 18-year-old Marnie Noakes has always wanted to do.

Thanks to Rotary, Marine will be flying out of Sydney on 18 November, enroute to Nepal to do exactly that for three weeks and joining her will be a group of volunteers across Australia.

From builders, teachers and young people like Marnie, all of them will be contributing in different ways to improve living conditions and education in Nepal.

"We'll be working in schools, scrubbing and painting walls, creating murals, reading to kids and just being there to support them," Marnie explained.

"Other volunteers will be building structures and helping train teachers. It's a big range of work."

The annual visit of those taking part in the Rotary project each year is a highlight for the Nepalese communities who eagerly await the team's arrival each year.

"They look forward to it, it's like a reset for them."

For Marnie this experience will fulfil a dream of hers.

"I've always wanted to go to a third world country and help. It's something that's always appealed to me, being able to make a difference and experience a completely different way of life."

In order for Marnie to get to Nepal she has been busy fundraising and receiving donations of items and supplies to give to communities in Nepal.

"I've had so many donations, stationery, pencils, reading books and colouring books. Regional Business Supplies has also been incredibly generous," she said.

"I've even been able to share donations with others going on the trip so we can spread the supplies across our suitcases."

Marnie is still raising money to get her to Nepal and is hoping any extra money she is able to raise can go towards a project that will build much needed toilet blocks in Nepal.

"The toilets over there are really bad. If I can raise enough, I'd love to help improve that."

Marnie has been selling a variety of items including shortbread biscuits, beeswax wraps, socks and even baby chicks.

"If anyone wants to buy anything or place an order, I'm happy to make what people want. I'm just really grateful for any support," she said.

Having previously been on a Rotary student exchange to Germany, Marnie knows the value of the opportunities Rotary provides.

"It's so important. Whether it's exchanges or projects like this, Rotary makes sure everything is safe and well organised. You know you're going to be looked after."

As Marnie's departure date approaches, she is most looking forward to seeing the smile on the children's faces.

"Doing something which is considered so simple to us can mean the world to them. That's what I'm excited about, making a real difference," she added.

To support Marnie's fundraising or learn more about the project you can get in contact with Marnie Noakes via Facebook.