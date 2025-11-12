A cherished tradition of learning, leadership and friendship has returned to Parkes in the form of the Parkes Girl Guides, following a brief pause during Covid.

Recently 13 enthusiastic Girl Guides gathered for a special meeting where they were officially presented with their badges and sashes, symbolising achievement and pride, by former Parkes Girl Guides Sue Stibbard, Shirley Russell and Carol Corbett.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the girls' journey, celebrating their dedication and growth with proud parents watching on.

Badges and sashes hold deep meaning within the Girl Guides.

Each badge represents a skill learnt or a challenge overcome, ranging from outdoor adventures to acts of community service.

The sash serves as a personal canvas, proudly displaying these accomplishments and connecting each Guide to a global sisterhood.

The return of the Girl Guides to Parkes has been met with excitement and support as the group once again provides the young girls with opportunities to explore their interests, build confidence and contribute to their community.