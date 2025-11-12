She may have been one of the oldest entrants in this year’s PA Games, but that didn't stop Catherine Browne from taking part.

In fact she made it her goal to compete, and she brought teammate 51-year-old Kylie Jones along for the ride.

Catherine has been with the Parkes Athletic gym since it opened more than three years ago.

She's been training hard and doing CrossFit Open during this time, and decided this year at 68 to enter her first games.

"It's something I wanted to do - to test myself and push myself," she said.

"I don't feel my age."

She and Kylie were among the 102 athletes from around the region, including more than 20 from Parkes, competing in high-intensity workouts over eight hours on 1 November.

These mothers were also competing against their daughters in the games - Gracey Jones and Margot Thornton.

They found the competition challenging but incredibly rewarding.

For them their highlight was lifting 95kg in the tandem deadlift.

"We did at least 50 deadlifts," Kylie said proudly.

"Nothing was easy.

"I enjoyed the skier, everything else was torture," she laughed.

"Your body feels good afterwards."

What added to the day was the positive and energetic atmosphere from all who were present.

"Everyone was delightfully supportive and they were cheering you," Catherine said.

"No one cares how old you are."

"It's been a positive experience," Kylie added.

Kylie joined Parkes Athletic under 12 months ago and said "never in my realm of reality" did she think she'd be in that room competing in the PA Games at the time.

"But Catherine needed a partner," she admitted.

And here they were.

Kylie started at the gym because of a back injury and her time, hard work and recovery has paid off twofold.

"I met Catherine at the gym," she said.

"It's very social, there's a group of us who go for coffee afterwards.

"The thing about this is the friendliness of the place, they make you feel so welcome."

See more photos from the PA Games in today's Champion Post (13 November).