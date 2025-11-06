The Holy Family Parish hosted the Vintage Gatsby 2025 Parkes Catholic Debutante Ball on Saturday, 6 September at 6pm, with 432 people in attendance.

The black and gold theme set an opulent tone for the club, with tables in black linen adorned with gold vases with pearls, crystals and feathers.

Each table was artistically styled by Elsie Mahon, who also styled the stage arch of flowers and feathers beautifully draped together.

Once again, the 23 debutantes and their partners were kindly transported to the Parkes Leagues Club by the Antique Car Club who donated their beautiful vehicles and time to do this.

The boys looked handsome in their vintage style suit jackets and pants, which were supplied by Jake and Sarah Foran of Arnold's Parkes.

The debutantes carried exquisite bouquets of flowers made by Rani from Evermore Floristry.

The debutantes and their partners were presented to the Holy Family Parish Priest Father Barry Dwyer and Matron Frances Scurfield.

The gorgeous vintage style cake was cut by Meg Mahon and Chloe Magill, with Meg partnered by Tyler Jelbart and Chloe by Bill Mahon.

The cake was two-tier, with the top tier white chocolate mud and the bottom tier chocolate mud cake, intricately designed to suit the Gatsby theme made by Cakes by Alicia from Parkes.

