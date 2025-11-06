PARKES HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER PROFILE SERIES

Parkes High School deputy principal Josh Westerway may not have become a pilot but he's now helping students soar through their high school years.

Teaching wasn't always Mr Westerway's first choice of career.

"I wanted to be a pilot," he admitted.

"But I realised the responsibility of flying hundreds of people with no second chances wasn't for me. Teaching gives you the chance to fix mistakes, to grow and to keep learning."

Although Mr Westerway still holds onto the dream by holding a student pilot's licence.

The deputy principal officially joined Parkes High at the start of 2024, he oversees years seven, nine and 11 and works closely with half of the school's faculties, while his fellow deputy principal manages the other half.

"I've always worked in schools," he said.

"I started teaching science, chemistry and physics at Oberon High School in the Blue Mountains and then moved to Ulladulla High School where I was head teacher for science for over a decade."

Mr Westerway's career has also included curriculum development at the state level.

He was part of the technical advisory group for the new NSW Year 7 to 10 science syllabus which is set to be implemented in schools across the state next year.

"It's exciting to see something you helped shape being taught in classrooms."

In his current role, Mr Westerway finds the most rewarding part is helping students navigate the complex journey of adolescence.

"You see a Year 7 student come in as a child and leave in Year 12 as a fully functioning adult. Supporting them and their families through their transformation is incredibly fulfilling."

He also takes pride in the long-term impact of education.

"I still keep in touch with many former students. One of my proudest moments was seeing a once timid student grow into a confident doctor, thriving in her field. That's the power of education."

His journey to Parkes was shaped by family.

"My wife is from the area and we wanted our kids to be closer to their grandparents and cousins. Parkes is a great town, central, growing and full of opportunity," he said.

As he nears two years at Parkes High School, Mr Westerway looks forward to continuing to support students through their high school careers.

"Being a deputy principal means I can lift the torch higher, illuminating more of the school and having a broader impact. I'm here to support students, staff and the community, and I'm proud to be part of Parkes High," he added.