Proud public school educator and principal of Parkes East Public School Michael Ostler has been recognised for two decades of commitment to public education, receiving the NSW Primary Principals' Association (NSWPPA) Distinguished Service Award at the NSWPPA Conference.

In front of 600 fellow principals and his two adult children, Michael was celebrated for more than 22 years of dedicated service to public education, including his leadership at Parkes East since 2009.

"I was quite taken aback when I was informed that I would be receiving the award," Michael said.

"While I acknowledge that the award does recognise my many years of service, I understand that I carry a proud legacy of principal’s past who have worked tirelessly for the betterment of students and schools."

The Distinguished Service Award acknowledges Michael's significant contributions to his colleagues and his advocacy for regional, rural and remote schools.

Nominated by Scott Stanford from the Orange Lachlan Area Council, the award highlights his commitment to ensuring the voices of rural educators are heard at the highest level of the Department of Education.

A proud product of Beechwood Public School and Wauchope High School, Michael is passionate about rural education and believes every student deserves equal opportunity, regardless of location.

"I am where I am today due to the opportunities that public education in a rural context has afforded me," he said.

"I believe that all students have a right to equal opportunity in education irrespective of their location.

"For many decades, students in rural education settings have on average, not achieved the same level of education outcomes as their metropolitan peers. This is the result of a multitude of factors, many of which are very complex.

"This will only change with the right rural education policy, the recognition that rurality is an equity issue and appropriate educational and community funding of the resources required."

Michael has been a principal since 2004 and has led Parkes East Public School since 2009.

He originally planned to stay in Parkes for three year but quickly fell in love with the school and the town.

"I love the community feel of Parkes East, the connection to families of both present and past students, and the civic pride of our students. Particularly evidenced by the amazing annual fete," he said.

"I also get to work with an amazing staff who want to make a difference in students' lives."

Reflecting on the award, Michael said the most meaningful part was sharing the moment with his children.

"Having the award presented in front of 600 principal colleagues was significant, but what made it truly special was having my two adult children there as well," he added.