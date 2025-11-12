BBQ WEEKEND AT BOGAN GATE

15-16 November

Bogan Gate is set to come alive this weekend with the Bogan Gate Pub hosting a huge BBQ weekend on 15–16 November, featuring live music, car clube and heritage displays, camel rides, blacksmith demonstrations (Saturday), markets, and kids and family entertainment including an outdoor movie screening each night. Read the full story on page 3.

GARAGE SALE TRAIL

15-16 November

The Garage Sale Trail is back in Parkes on 8-9 and 15-16 November for two big weekends of secondhand treasure hunting and community fun. Thinking of decluttering and making some extra cash? Whether you’re a household, school or community group, it’s the perfect time to host a garage sale and give your pre-loved items a new life. For more information and to register visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au.

FIRST LIVING LIBRARY

Saturday, 15 November

Parkes Shire Library is hosting its first Living Library. Sit down for a one-on-one or very small group conversation with your chosen 'book'. This is an opportunity to increase your understanding of others in your community. As the 'reader', you can ask respectful questions to stimulate conversation. Each session is 20 minutes long, indicated by a bell/timer. What to bring: Nothing except an open mind and some questions related to your 'book's' story. The library will provide refreshments during a break between sessions. There are four 'books' and are titled 'The Barber's Boy and the Air Raid Shelters', 'From Family Farm to Tourism', 'Tale of a Shirt' and 'Horse Beats Horsepower'. Bookings are essential, visit events.humanitix.com/living-library.

MCHAPPY DAY

Saturday, 15 November

Parkes McDonald's is hosting McHappy Day, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House with a fun day for all. There'll be music on the patio, arts and crafts, lolly guessing competition and more. Come dressed as your favourite Disney character, buy a helping hand or merch to support the cause.

PARKES COUNTRY MUSIC MUSTER

Sunday, 16 November

Parkes Country Music Association will be holding their November muster on 16 November. From 1pm at the Starlight Lounge of the Parkes Services Club enjoy country music, dancing, raffles, competitions and lucky door prizes. This month's featured performer is Parkes entertainer Barry Green. Walk-up performances of any style music is most welcome. Entry is $5 at the door.

ACTIVE AFTERNOONS

Runs until the end of Term 4

Active Afternoons with the Parkes PCYC are returning to Holy Family School for Term 4. It will take place on Tuesdays from 3.15pm-4.15pm, packed with sports, games and fun. Cost is $100 per term and includes a one year PCYC membership. Head to the Parkes PCYC Facebook page to register or call 6862 3825.

EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT

Friday, 21 November

Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping Night is on again Friday 21 November 2025. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls.

OFFICIAL OPENING, EUGOWRA POOL AND AMENITIES

Saturday, 22 November

This is a community celebration to officially open the Eugowra Pool and Amenities restoration, which was proudly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government through the Community Assets Program. Entry to the pool will be free to the public from 11am until 2pm. For catering, please ensure you RSVP by clicking 'going' on the facebook event page, or by emailing council@cabonne.nsw.gov.au.

FRIDAY FLICKS

Friday, 28 November

Did you know the Parkes Library hosts a free film night every month? Come along on the last Friday of every month at 6pm to see new release movies, complete with popcorn. This month's film is 'The Shamrock Spitfire' which tells the story of Irish fighter pilot, who at the age of 21 became the youngest ever Wing Commander in the Royal Air Force, and one if its greatest and most celebrated fighter aces during World War Two. Spaces are limited so make sure you secure your ticket early. To find out more go to https://collections.humanitix.com/friday-flicks or contact Parkes Shire Library on 6862 2309.

CHRISTMAS PARADE AND CARNIVAL

Friday, 5 December

The Parkes Christmas Street Parade and Carnival is one of the town’s most beloved festive traditions, bringing the community together to kick-off the holiday season in style! Here's what's planned for this year in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm - a festive parade lighting up the main street with floats, music, and festive cheer, market stalls, live entertainment, and food and fun. It’s a magical evening that captures the spirit of Parkes - warm, welcoming and full of heart.

GYMNASTICS END OF YEAR PERFORMANCES

Saturday, 6 December

Come and celebrate all Parkes’ fantastic gymnasts as they flip, leap, and shine in their end-of-year performances to showcase all of their incredible hard work, dedication, and progress throughout the year. It will be held at the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street from 9.30am.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Sunday, 14 December

Get ready for the heartwarming annual Christmas carols, and it’s a true community favourite. Enjoy live performances from local musicians and school choirs. As the sun sets, the park lights up with festive joy, creating a magical setting. Bring a picnic rug, snacks, and loved ones to enjoy a festive evening in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm.

FRIDAY FLICKS

Friday, 19 December

Did you know the Parkes Library hosts a free film night every month? Celebrate the final Friday Flicks for 2025 with a special Christmas film, 'It's a Wonderful Life' from 6pm. Come dressed in your best Christmas outfit and enjoy some festive snacks. Spaces are limited so make sure you secure your ticket early. To find out more go to https://collections.humanitix.com/friday-flicks or contact Parkes Shire Library on 6862 2309

NEW YEARS EVE AT THE TROTS

Wednesday, 31 December

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a full-on TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides. For the eleventh year enjoy the fireworks display at the end of the harness racing event. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the Parkes Harness Racing Club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

