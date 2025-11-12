Nominations are open for the 2026 Australia Day Awards, which aim to celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and groups who make our community thrive.

Parkes Shire Council is calling on residents to nominate local champions for the awards - an event that sees hundreds gather in Cooke Park for a morning of music, recognition and community spirit.

"Every year we’re inspired by the stories of dedication, resilience and generosity of our award winners," Mayor of Parkes Shire Neil Westcott said.

"The Australia Day Awards are a chance to say thank you and celebrate what makes the people of the Parkes Shire special.”

Nominations are open for the following award categories:

Community Awards

• Citizen of the Year Award

• Young Citizen of the Year Award

• Community Event of the Year Award

• Community Lifetime Achievement Award

• Environmental Citizen of the Year Award (open age)

• Young Environment Citizen of the Year Award (school-age)

Cultural Awards

• Performance Award

• Literary Award

• Visual Arts Award

• Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award

Sports Awards

• Sports Person of the Year

• Junior Sports Person of the Year

• Sports Team of the Year

• Coach / Trainer / Manager of the Year

• Referee / Umpire / Official of the Year

• Senior Sports Person or Team of the Year

• Sports Administrator of the Year

• Lifetime Contribution to Sport Award

These awards recognise individuals and groups who have made a significant impact in areas such as volunteering, sport, arts, culture and civic service.

Nominations can be submitted via the Parkes Shire Council website, under the 'Community' and 'Awards, honours and scholarships' tabs.

The process is simple and only takes a few minutes, all you need is a few details about your nominee and why you believe they deserve recognition.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm, Thursday, 5 December.

For more information or assistance with your nomination, please contact:

• Community Awards – Veronica Shaw 6862 9178 (these awards are administered by Parkes Shire Council)

• Cultural Awards – Kerryn Jones 0428 709 467 (these awards are administered by the Cultural Committee)

• Sports Awards – Anthony McGrath 0418 477 823 (these awards are administered by the Parkes Sports Council)

Award recipients will be announced at the Australia Day Ceremony on 26 January 2026 in Cooke Park.