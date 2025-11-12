Parkes and surrounding businesses are being urged to participate in local workshops next week which will arm people with helpful strategies to protect their businesses and reduce crime.

Facilitated by the NSW Police Force, the Community Safety Working Group is set to take place in Parkes on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, and in Forbes on Thursday, 20 November.

Central West Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said extensive planning was undertaken by the Central West Police District and the Crime Prevention Command to bring the workshops to fruition.

“The workshop is centred around ‘Safer by Design’ concepts offering crime prevention strategies that empower people to reduce crime in their businesses and community,” Det Insp Darcy said.

“With businesses being susceptible to acts of crime such as break and enters, it’s critical to know where your business may be vulnerable to crime and how you can protect it.”

Det Insp Darcy said introducing simple crime prevention strategies around the way people conduct business can drive down the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

“It’s about coming together and making sure we are all in the best possible position we can be to reduce crime and protect businesses,” he said.

“We urge those who would like to attend to register their interest and come along.”

Those who would like to attend are asked to email their interest to CEWPDCPO@police.nsw.gov.au

The Parkes workshop will be held at the Cooke Parke Pavilion at 12pm and the Forbes workshop will be held at the Forbes Town Hall from 10am.