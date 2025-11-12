It was tough, it was challenging, but it was worth it.

This was the feedback from this year's installment of the PA Games on 1 November, hosted by Jason and Emma Montgomery of Parkes Athletic.

It was a packed house at the Parkes Athletic's new premises in Boyd Circuit as 102 athletes from around the region challenged themselves and their limits both physically and mentally.

Teams of two across two divisions - Open in M/M, F/M, F/F and Emerging for any combo - competed in high-intensity workouts, with the top three reaching the podium at the end of the day, as decided by the judges.

Spirits were high, the iron and adrenaline were pumping and goals were smashed.

"The energy, the effort, the heart all were next level," Jason and Emma said following the event.

"From our Emerging and Open divisions M/M, M/F and F/F - every athlete brought the heat and made the crowd roar."

That they did as not only athletes but spectators too gathered, cheered and celebrated one another.

Their faces said it all, showing the rest of us what the day meant to them.

More than 20 athletes from Parkes competed in the second games, with three pairs reaching the podium at the end of the day.

Jarred Helm and Jennie Squires claimed third in the Open Male/Female, while there was a tussle for top spot in the Men's Emerging division with Lucas Payne and Dan Ryan number one and Rob MacGregor and Pete Walsh third.

Ten athletes from Black Ridge Fitness in Forbes, forming five pairs, headed over to Parkes for a competition that had them buzzing.

Janssen Mores and Paige Thomas from Forbes found their way onto the podium in the end, placing third in the Women's Open division, and Sam Maguire and Linda Ayers also took third in the Women's Emerging category.

There were also 14 athletes from ES Coaching in Young who made the trip north for what they described as an incredible day.

"We took seven teams over and for many of them, this was their first comp," said Ellie Silk at ES Coaching.

"I genuinely couldn't be prouder of our people.

"Our community showed up for us and this is what it's truly about.

"We have the right people in our corner and our gym community is thriving."

They had a podium finish too with Ellie and partner Danny Flanery claiming second in the Open Male/Female.

The podium finishes were:

Open - M/M

1st - Hayden Taylor, Tyson Lee

2nd - Matthew Boheme, Luke Jensen

3rd - Cooper Brien, Hamish McKay

Open - M/F

1st - Emma Schmer, Liam Carey - Wagga

2nd - Ellie Silk, Danny Flanery - Young

3rd - Jarred Helm, Jennie Squires - Parkes

Open - F/F

1st - Erin Cowie, Lucy Field - Bathurst

2nd- Carley Morrison, Jade Cameron - Bathurst

3rd - Janssen Mores, Paige Thomas - Forbes

Emerging - M/M

1st - Lucas Payne, Dan Ryan - Parkes

2nd - Liam Pyne, Mitchell Hall

3rd - Rob MacGregor, Pete Walsh - Parkes

Emerging - F/F

1st - Jaylyn Hands, Mia Lee - Bathurst

2nd - Pyper Cassidy, Zoe Lee

3rd - Linda Ayers, Samantha Maguire - Forbes

Emerging - M/F

1st - Lindsey Cooper, Tyson Cooper - Canberra

2nd - Tyler Smith-Mailler, Ryan Thomas - Wagga

3rd - Steve Armstrong, Kylie Welch

See today's Champion Post (13 November) for our photos we captured on the day.