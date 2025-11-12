Australian pop sensation BIRDEE will be the headline performer at the 75th National Cherry Festival this December in the Cherry Capital of Young.

The Parkes local will be performing on opening night of the festival on the main stage in Anderson Park on Friday, December 5 from 8pm ahead of the highly anticipated fireworks show.

Known for her energetic performances that blend synth-pop, EBM and dance beats with melodic storytelling, BIRDEE - to us known as Birdee Sideris - is sure to put on a performance that everyone will enjoy.

BIRDEE draws on her Chinese, Greek and Russian heritage to create genre-defying sound with a fierce stage presence ensuring her performance is a must-watch.

Just two years ago she performed at Forbes' Frost and Fire.

The 75th National Cherry Festival will run from Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7.

Visit https://nationalcherryfestival.com.au/ for the program and find out all of the other many attractions and events that will be held over the three days.