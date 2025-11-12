The weather was not favourable, but the community came out and supported this much-loved event, the Open Gardens 'n' Markets, regardless.

The ‘scene’ at the racecourse included umbrellas and warm coats as people browsed the market stalls.

The fashion parade went ahead with the generous support of Parkes News & Gifts.

Due to the wonderful support of the community for this event, no matter the weather, we have advised council to earmark Sunday, 12 October 2026 for another great day out.

The gardens owners reported a steady stream of visitors throughout the day.

All four gardens had special features and ideas which transformed their individual properties into havens for garden lovers.

A huge thank you to the garden owners, Margaret Robinson, Jenny and Rodney Barnes, Janelle Goodsall, and Anne and Bob Steel.

It is due to the generosity of the garden owners, the stallholders, all participants, volunteers, and the support of the community that we were able to raise close to $5600.

Expenses are still to be deducted, but we anticipate around $5000 will be used to support our various projects in the local community, especially in the areas of hearing, speech and wellbeing.

So far this year we have sponsored every eligible child to attend the Life Education Van (Healthy Harold), dignity and care packs for victims of domestic violence, books for newborn babies, Southern Cross art therapy program, participation in Paint the Town REaD, school backpacks for children in need, and sponsoring the hearing and speech assessments for preschool children who are ready to head off to ‘big school’.

Donations are also given to Can Assist, Ronald McDonald House, Sprouts, Safe Haven, Western Care Lodge, and other charities from time to time to benefit our local communities.

The raffle was won by Greig Ball from Parkes (1st prize), Deb Chambers from Condobolin (2nd). Deb kindly donated the prize back to the club so that we could continue to raise funds to benefit our community.

See all the photos from the event, including those taken afterwards thanking everyone involved, in the Parkes Champion Post editions of 30 October, 6 November and 13 November.