Cooke Park came alive with Christmas cheer on a perfect Sunday night with a huge crowd gathering for the annual Christmas Carols.

The event presented by the Parkes Ministers Association with the support of Parkes Shire Council saw families, friends and even dogs dressed in their best festive outfits and accessories to enjoy the night.

On the night $1682.30 was raised and deposited with Parkes St Vincent De Paul to be distributed as vouchers to those in need this Christmas.

Check out all of the smiling faces we captured on the night.

Maelie and Oak-Maree Clarke and Riley and Finn Paton were excited to dance to some Christmas carols. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock
Joel and Michelle Hazelton both decorated their hats in matching tinsel.
Holy Family School choir performed 'Do You See What I See'.
Aria Littlewood and Bree Hunter enjoyed the Christmas Carols in Cooke Park.
Sam Parce and Cooper Bland in their matching Christmas suits.
Eadie, Judy, Jay and Henry Kross with Kim and Pippa Robinson.
Archie, Matilda, Amy and Evie Curtis enjoyed the Christmas carols together.
Tash, Teddy, Tucker, Kiera, Alfie and Fletcher decorated their own Christmas shirts.
Paula Sutherland, Dawn Wakefield, Netty Batt and Sherree Rosser are some of the members a part of the Parkes Community Choir which sang carols on Sunday night.
Heidi Oksbjerg, Emma, Lara in her pretty Christmas dress, Lucas and Brock Morrison.
Liam, Bec, Sinead and Sean Christy were dressed in their best Christmas outfits.
Ronel and Adrian Van Wyk with Jock the elf.
Parkes Public School sung 'Away in a Manger'.
Angelique Bland, Aimee Ross and Joshua King led the community singing.
There was a large crowd at Cooke Park for this year's Christmas Carols.
Kids enjoyed watching the talented singers and performers on the Cooke Park stage.
Parkes East Public School choir with the Parkes East Public School marimba group performed two Christmas carols for everyone to enjoy.