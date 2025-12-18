Cooke Park came alive with Christmas cheer on a perfect Sunday night with a huge crowd gathering for the annual Christmas Carols.

The event presented by the Parkes Ministers Association with the support of Parkes Shire Council saw families, friends and even dogs dressed in their best festive outfits and accessories to enjoy the night.

On the night $1682.30 was raised and deposited with Parkes St Vincent De Paul to be distributed as vouchers to those in need this Christmas.

Check out all of the smiling faces we captured on the night.