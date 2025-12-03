BIG SUMMER READ

1 December - 31 January

Register at the Library for the BIG Summer Read. Children and teems aged 0-18, read, and log as many books as you can over summer to earn fun rewards and go in the running to win fantastic prizes. Join in person, at the Parkes Shire Library branches or online at https://readbooks.com.au/bsr

RED CROSS CHRISTMAS APPEAL

Friday, 5 December

From 8.30am to 2pm join Red Cross Parkes Branch at 29-31 Church Street for their Christmas Appeal. There will be food for everyone and donations are welcome.

CHRISTMAS PARADE AND CARNIVAL

Friday, 5 December

The Parkes Christmas Street Parade and Carnival is one of the town’s most beloved festive traditions, bringing the community together to kick-off the holiday season in style! Here's what's planned for this year in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm - a festive parade lighting up the main street with floats, music, and festive cheer, market stalls, live entertainment, and food and fun. It’s a magical evening that captures the spirit of Parkes - warm, welcoming, and full of heart. Stay tuned for more information regarding this event!

SOLIDARITY WALK

Saturday, 6 December

The Parkes Aboriginal community invites everyone to stand in solidarity at a rally saying no to the proposed incinerator this Saturday. Meet at the Sir Henry Parkes Statue in Chamberlain Square, Clarinda Street at 10.30am. The walk concludes at Cooke Park. Organisers are calling on the community to stand with them, together as one voice, and encourage those involved to make a sign.

TULLAMORE CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Saturday, 6 December

At the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club from 3.30-8pm finish your Christmas shopping at the Tullamore Christmas Markets. Come along for an evening full of festive fun with over 20 market stalls including local produce, giftware and handmade goods, food stalls, clothing and kids activities and craft. You will also have the opportunity to get your annual Santa photos done but spots are limited so make sure to book before they're gone via bit.ly/tullamoresantaphotos. Come and enjoy what's on offer in the heart of Tullamore.

GYMNASTICS END OF YEAR PERFORMANCES

Saturday, 6 December

Come and celebrate all Parkes’ fantastic gymnasts as they flip, leap, and shine in their end-of-year performances to showcase all of their incredible hard work, dedication, and progress throughout the year. It will be held at the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street from 9.30am.

MR PERFECT BBQ

Sunday, 14 December

From 11.30am to 1.30pm at Memorial Hill join Mr Perftect for a free community barbeque, connecting men across Australia over in a relaxed environment to have a chat about all things life: weather, work, footy, family challenges and life changes.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Sunday, 14 December

Get ready for the heartwarming annual Christmas carols, and it’s a true community favourite. Enjoy live performances from local musicians and school choirs. As the sun sets, the park lights up with festive joy, creating a magical setting. Bring a picnic rug, snacks, and loved ones to enjoy a festive evening in Cooke Park from 5pm to 9pm.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE

Thursday, 16 December

All aboard! Bring your family and friends to a screening of The Polar Express at the Peak Hill Library starting at 4pm. Wear your Christmas colours and enjoy a cuppa and some snacks. It's free! Bookings are essential contact Peak Hill Library on 0261 2309 or call into the library and book your seat in person.

RFS SANTA RUN

17-18 December

The RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade's annual Santa Run is just around the corner. Dates have been locked-in so save them into your calendar. There's still more information to come so be sure to follow the NSW RFS - Parkes Headquarters Brigade Facebook page so you don’t miss out.

FRIDAY FLICKS

Friday, 19 December

Did you know the Parkes Library hosts a free film night every month? Celebrate the final Friday Flicks for 2025 with a special Christmas film, 'It's a Wonderful Life' from 6pm. Come dressed in your best Christmas outfit and enjoy some festive snacks. Spaces are limited so make sure you secure your ticket early. To find out more go to https://collections.humanitix.com/friday-flicks or contact Parkes Shire Library on 6862 2309

CHRISTMAS DAY PARKRUN

Thursday, 25 December

Northparkes Oval Parkrun will be hosing a Christmas Day run. Join the crew Christmas morning and start your day the parkrun way. If you are able to volunteer on the day, message the Northparkes Oval Parkrun Facebook page.

NEW YEARS EVE AT THE TROTS

Wednesday, 31 December

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a full-on TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides. For the eleventh year enjoy the fireworks display at the end of the harness racing event. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the Parkes Harness Racing Club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL

7-11 January

It's that time of year again and we all know what that means. Elvis and Pricilla will be taking over the town from 7 to 11 January. Head to the Parkes Elvis Festival website for in-depth details about the hundreds of events in and around the shire and start planning your rockin' good time at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au