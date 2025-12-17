RFS SANTA RUN

Thursday, 18 December

The RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade's annual Santa Run is here. Organisers have published the stops two fire trucks will make over the last night, so head to the NSW RFS - Parkes Headquarters Brigade Facebook page to see which stop is closest to you, and to follow the Santa GPS trackers that will be released on the day to ensure no one misses out.

LATE NIGHT SHOPPING

Thursday, 18 December

From Little Black Dress down to Little Blooms Arrangements, businesses will be open from 5pm to late for late night shopping helping you get all of your Christmas shopping done in one night. There will be discounts and door prizes in multiple stores. Support our local business community who live and support our local community.

FRIDAY FLICKS

Friday, 19 December

Did you know the Parkes Library hosts a free film night every month? Celebrate the final Friday Flicks for 2025 with a special Christmas film, 'It's a Wonderful Life' from 6pm. Come dressed in your best Christmas outfit and enjoy some festive snacks. Spaces are limited so make sure you secure your ticket early. To find out more go to https://collections.humanitix.com/friday-flicks or contact Parkes Shire Library on 6862 2309

TRUNDLE CAROLS

Saturday, 20 December

From 6.30pm at the Trundle Golf Club on the green get in the festive spirit at the Trundle Community Christmas Carols. Come along for a great community-filled evening. There will be prizes for best dressed, ham raffles, a sausage sizzle and bar available. Everyone is welcome. Bring a rug or chair and a torch. There will even be a special visit from Santa!

BIG SUMMER READ

December - 31 January

Register at the Library for the BIG Summer Read. Children and teems aged 0-18, read, and log as many books as you can over summer to earn fun rewards and go in the running to win fantastic prizes. Join in person, at the Parkes Shire Library branches or online at https://readbooks.com.au/bsr

CHRISTMAS LUNCH WITH HAVANNAH HOUSE

Thursday, 25 December

Havannah House is hosting it's Christmas day lunch again, and extending the information to community members. Lunch will be at the Forbes Town Hall from midday. For information, to RSVP and / or to book transport please contact Havannah House on 02 6852 1366, by emailing havannahhouse@gmail.com or through Facebook messenger.

CHRISTMAS DAY PARKRUN

Thursday, 25 December

Northparkes Oval Parkrun will be hosing a Christmas Day run. Join the crew Christmas morning and start your day the parkrun way. If you are able to volunteer on the day, message the Northparkes Oval Parkrun Facebook page.

NEW YEARS EVE AT THE TROTS

Wednesday, 31 December

Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a bang with Parkes Harness Racing Club. Enjoy a full-on TAB harness racing program, food trucks and vendors, free kids ice cream and rides. For the eleventh year enjoy the fireworks display at the end of the harness racing event. Entry fee is $10 with kids under 12 free. More details will be posted on the Parkes Harness Racing Club website: www.parkesharness.org.au

PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL

7-11 January

It's that time of year again and we all know what that means. Elvis and Pricilla will be taking over the town from 7 to 11 January. Head to the Parkes Elvis Festival website for in-depth details about the hundreds of events in and around the shire and start planning your rockin' good time at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

FOOTY FOR FUN COLOUR RUN

Tuesday, 13 January

Footy for Fun is back in Parkes with a huge free community event for everyone to enjoy. The action packed afternoon features a bright and energetic colour run where people of all ages can walk, jog or run through the course at their own pace. There will be plenty of colour, laughs and great moments along the way. On top of that you will find novelty activities, laser tag and archery tag (for ages 12+). There will be giveaways along with free refreshments. Whether you are into sport, just curious or simply want a relaxing afternoon with your family, this event has you covered. It all kicks off from 3pm at Jock Colley Oval.

AUSTRALIA DAY KITE FESTIVAL

Monday, 26 January

The Australia Day Parkes Kite Festival will be back at Northparkes Oval on 26 January from 8pm. In previous years there has been up to 100 kites in the sky at the oval on Australia Day. Organisers are wondering if there could be up to 200 kites up at one time? Join in on the fun to kick off your Australia Day.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Start stretching!

