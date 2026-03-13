Forty-eight years ago Barry Cunnington left his family farm near West Wyalong and ended up in ministry in Queensland which established the Promise Faith Centre Churches International.

This month he returns to the Central West to establish the headquarters of this ministry at the former Vision Ministries at Mamre Farm in Alectown, now owned by Engedi Ministries Inc.

“I was born and raised in the Central West, between West Wyalong and Condobolin, and was the only son of a Methodist farming family,” Barry said.

“My peers and my parents recognised early that I had a call of God on my life to be a missionary, planting churches and having orphanages and widows’ homes.”

Barry was sent to Wolaroi Boarding College in Orange. It was here that Barry gave his life to Christ at a landline Billy Graham Crusade in 1961 at the age of 15.

“I was water baptised and filled with God’s Holy Spirit in the early 1980s at revival meetings in the Uniting Church when some of the great Uniting ministers Rev Harry Westcott, Rev Dan Armstrong and Rev Col Warren influenced my life,” he said.

These events immediately led to his leaving farming and zealously pursuing God’s call.

In 1984, Barry received the call of God to take the gospel to Australia first and then into Africa.

With the fire of the Holy Spirit, Barry fervently began to preach and encourage people to repent and turn to God wherever he went.

He attended Bible College with the Assemblies of God in Australia, graduated and was recognised for his call to evangelism by the AOG and was credentialled.

Barry and wife Sandra at his consecration as Bishop in 2013, together the couple founded a national travelling ministry called The Tent of Promise Inc.

“In 1994, my wife Sandra and I began to organise outreach and evangelism events through the church we attended," Barry said.

"This opened more effective doors for evangelism in the form of combined church outreaches.

“For five years we organised open-air crusades on the Gold Coast beaches each Easter. This was where tens of thousands gathered to hear the Good News of Jesus.

"This began the evangelism organisation we founded ‘The Tent of Promise Inc'."

From this beginning on the Gold Coast, Barry and Sandra saw God birth a national travelling ministry (The Tent of Promise), a ‘Home Church’ headquarters (Promise Faith Centre Church) planted on the Gold Coast/Tweed Heads and an extensive African network of churches, spanning East and West Africa, across 14 nations.

Since then, the Lord has increased them Barry said, with ministry to bible schools, children’s day schools, aid and care foundations, churches, widows and the fatherless as well as many programs of infrastructure building.

Bishop Barry Cunnington preaching at the old Promise Faith Centre Church at Tweed Heads.

In 2013 Barry was ordained and consecrated as Bishop within the International Communion of Charismatic Churches (ICCC) in recognition of his oversight of the group of churches he founded.

The ministry of The Tent of Promise was separated in 2024 and became an independent ministry under the leadership of Rev Kristen Cunnington, Bishop Barry’s daughter who had been with the ministry since 2004.

Bishop Barry remains an oversight to The Tent of Promise Ministry.

Bishop Barry’s wife Rev Sandra Cunnington passed away 14 June, 2024. Bishop Barry and others now continue the ministry of Promise Faith Centre Churches International, a network of churches in 15 nations including Australia.

“In 2025 I began to explore the relocating of the ministry headquarters to the former location of Vision Ministries at Mamre Farm in Alectown, now owned by Engedi Ministries Inc," Barry said.

"The result? As of February 2026 Engedi has leased their property and facilities to us, the Promise Faith Centre Churches International.”

Bishop Barry inside the new the Promise Faith Centre Churches International at Mamre Farm at Alectown.

Thus begins Bishop Barry’s new chapter of ministry outworking in various activities, including regional and international Gospel crusades, Daisy a Day ministry (restoring the lives of wandering believers, both men and women, husbands and wives), revival, healing and prayer meetings, ministry training and beginning this October Long Weekend, an annual camp meeting mobilising Aussies for Christ.

The flagship of the ministry is to create an evangelism team to undertake “God’s Love Crusades” regionally, nationally and internationally.

Promise Faith Centre Churches International will have their official launch this Saturday, 14 March at 12pm.

All are welcome to attend this free event and find out more about this exciting ministry that is establishing in this region.

Lunch will be provided.

For further information or to RSVP (for catering), please contact Bp Barry Cunnington on 0412 511 115 or Leah Knowling on 0407 025 910.