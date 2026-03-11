PHOTO
The Parkes Services Club was filled with energy, excitement, and plenty of conversation as over 160 women gathered on 8 March for the Parkes Que Club’s International Women’s Day Luncheon.
The theme this year was #Balance the Scales and the two guest speakers, Asha Munadawafa and Denise Barham inspired the audience with their personal stories of achievement, strength, resilience and leadership.
Unfortunately, a third speaker, Leah van der Merwe was unable to attend due to being ill.
However, our MC, Wendy Neville, read out some of Leah’s amazing story and we hope to entice her back to Parkes in the future.
A theme that kept coming through from the presentations was the value of having mentors who offer guidance, sharing of knowledge, networking connections as well as boosting confidence.
Asha said she was shy and self-conscious as a young student but with the support of her Mum, friends and mentors she has been coaching young tennis players, and involving herself in charity work.
She was recently acknowledged on Australia Day with the Junior Citizen of the Year award here in Parkes.
Asha had a bout of laryngitis on the day and her friend, Tia Dunn accompanied Asha to the stage to help deliver Asha’s story.
Denise, who has represented NSW and Australia in dragon boating said that she was not at all ‘sporty’ and typically was always chosen last in any school team.
However, dragon boating gave her the chance to set realistic goals and determine the pathway to achieving them.
The importance of dedication, teamwork, celebrating achievements and going the extra mile were all part of Denise’s story.
The entertainment on the day was an amazing array of skits from Parkes Christian School students (Years 7 to 12), as well as a powerful rendition of “Feeling Good” from Year 12 student, Aimee Ross.
Raffles, lucky door prizes and local artisans displaying their products added to the atmosphere and of course the finale is always a rousing rendition of Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman”.
"Thank you to the amazing people of Parkes who support our town and especially our not-for-profit QUE Club which raises money to support the local community,” said Lynn Rogers from Parkes Que Club.
“Thank you too must go to the Parkes Services Club who work so tirelessly to make sure our event runs smoothly. And a huge thank you to our major sponsor, Parkes Shire Council, for the grant from their community events funding program."
For further information about QUE, contact the club at parkesqueclub@gmail.com and follow our Facebook pages.