The Parkes Services Club was filled with energy, excitement, and plenty of conversation as over 160 women gathered on 8 March for the Parkes Que Club’s International Women’s Day Luncheon.

The theme this year was #Balance the Scales and the two guest speakers, Asha Munadawafa and Denise Barham inspired the audience with their personal stories of achievement, strength, resilience and leadership.

Unfortunately, a third speaker, Leah van der Merwe was unable to attend due to being ill.

However, our MC, Wendy Neville, read out some of Leah’s amazing story and we hope to entice her back to Parkes in the future.

A theme that kept coming through from the presentations was the value of having mentors who offer guidance, sharing of knowledge, networking connections as well as boosting confidence.

Asha said she was shy and self-conscious as a young student but with the support of her Mum, friends and mentors she has been coaching young tennis players, and involving herself in charity work.

She was recently acknowledged on Australia Day with the Junior Citizen of the Year award here in Parkes.

Asha had a bout of laryngitis on the day and her friend, Tia Dunn accompanied Asha to the stage to help deliver Asha’s story.

Parkes Que Club International Womens Day guest speakers Parkes Shire Young Citizen of the Year Asha Munodawafa and Denise Barham, World Dragon Boat Racing Championships representative. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham Asha with friends on the day. Shalom Matikiti, Tia Dunn, Asha Munadawafa, Tadi Mpagamun and Natalie Ruhanga. PHOTO: Parkes Que Club Raelene Rout (President of Que) with the Parkes Christian School entertainers. Back: Briley Farrell, Aimee Ross, Coco Byrnes, Sophie Broekhuizen, Michelle Lim. Front: Lucy Butler, Chelsea Ray and Pippa Westcott. PHOTO: Parkes Que Club Representatives from the local High Schools - Therese Glasheen, Chloe Pryor and Gabriella Pereira from Red Bend Catholic College, Ruby Wilson, Ang Wilson and Evie Allen from Parkes Christian School, and front Laura Burkitt, Olivia Chambers and Principal Sandra Carter from Parkes High School. Jess McDonald, Carole Corbett, Marilyn Pizarro, Cynara Jones, Susan Collins, Shirley, Gloria Donlan and Suzie Cotterell. Long time Parkes ladies Pam Patrick and Adrienne Bradley. Barbara Thompson, Lynn Ryan and Nanceye Blatch with the raffle prizes.

Denise, who has represented NSW and Australia in dragon boating said that she was not at all ‘sporty’ and typically was always chosen last in any school team.

However, dragon boating gave her the chance to set realistic goals and determine the pathway to achieving them.

The importance of dedication, teamwork, celebrating achievements and going the extra mile were all part of Denise’s story.

The entertainment on the day was an amazing array of skits from Parkes Christian School students (Years 7 to 12), as well as a powerful rendition of “Feeling Good” from Year 12 student, Aimee Ross.

Raffles, lucky door prizes and local artisans displaying their products added to the atmosphere and of course the finale is always a rousing rendition of Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman”.

"Thank you to the amazing people of Parkes who support our town and especially our not-for-profit QUE Club which raises money to support the local community,” said Lynn Rogers from Parkes Que Club.

“Thank you too must go to the Parkes Services Club who work so tirelessly to make sure our event runs smoothly. And a huge thank you to our major sponsor, Parkes Shire Council, for the grant from their community events funding program."

For further information about QUE, contact the club at parkesqueclub@gmail.com and follow our Facebook pages.