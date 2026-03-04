It's the NSW Seniors Festival and we're only halfway through the program.

The festival runs until 15 March and its official opening during the Seniors Expo at the Parkes Library on Monday was vibrant and a spectacular hit.

According to reports, the library was filled with colour, community spirit and celebration as the wonderful Parkes Community Choir welcomed visitors with beautiful singing to kick-off the day.

The expo was in full swing from 10am to 2pm, featuring more than 25 exhibitors showcasing services, programs and opportunities for local seniors.

The Seniors Expo featured more than 25 exhibitors showcasing services, programs and opportunities for local seniors. PHOTO: Cr Neil Westcott A special highlight of the expo was local historian Ian Chambers who shared a captivating presentation of historical photos. Deputy mayor Marg Applebee with Beth Thomas from the Parkes Croquet Club mingling at the Seniors Expo. Parkes Que Club had a stall at the expo with Jo Burke , Kerrie Churchill and Raelene Rout talking about all the support programs they're involved in. PHOTO: Cr Marg Applebee Adding to the variety of stalls at the expo were Bob and Coralie Gould from the Parkes Ukulele Players. PHOTO: Cr Marg Applebee It wouldn't be a Seniors Expo without the lovely ladies from the Parkes Ladies Lounge. PHOTO: Parkes Shire Council Rhonda Redenbach from the Parkes Shire Concert Band was among the 25 exhibitors at the Seniors Expo. PHOTO: Parkes Shire Council

A special highlight of the morning was local historian Ian Chambers, who shared a captivating presentation of historical photos, reflecting on the rich stories and memories of our region.

On Tuesday morning the second Living Library event took place, where selected people become the "book" and share a part of their story.

There's still so much in store for the Seniors Festival in Parkes with 11 days still to go, including today.

There's a portraiture workshop on Friday; a red carpet showcase of the local film Sunstruck at the Little Theatre and Tapestry Concert at the Parkes Uniting Church - both on Saturday; Best of the Bald Archy Prize Exhibition tour on Tuesday; scam

prevention talk on Thursday; and Upcycling Sewing Bee next Friday.

Grab your copy of the program from the library for times and locations or visit collections.humanitix.com/seniors-festival and book your place.