SENIORS FESTIVAL

2-15 March

Parkes Shire is celebrating NSW Seniors Festival with a vibrant program. This year’s theme, Live Life in Colour, invites seniors to celebrate their life journeys, embrace creativity, connect with others and enjoy new experiences. See page 11 for the story. All events are free but registration is essential. Visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au and click on Events for the full program. For help, call Parkes Shire Library on 6861 2309.

BEST OF THE BALD ARCHY PRIZE EXHIBITION

Until 18 April

The Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is hosting The Best of the Bald Archy Prize, Australia's most popular and internationally recognised satirical portrait award. It showcases winning portraits of icons such as Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard. These works will make you think, talk and most of all, laugh. The exhibition runs until Saturday, 18 April.

BREASTSCREEN VAN

Monday-Friday, 2-6 March

Book your free breast screen at the mobile BreastScreen Van coming to Parkes in March. Recommended for women aged 40 and over every two years, you will find the van in the Little Theatre carpark on the corner of Bogan and Dalton streets. Call 13 20 50 or book online at breastscreen.nsw.gov.au. No referral is required and the screen is done with female radiographers - 20 minutes could save your life.

SUPPORT GROUP

Friday, 6 March

The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: heal.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY LUNCH

Sunday, 8 March

Parkes Que Club invites you to a two-course luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day from 11.45am at the Parkes Services Club. Leah van der Merwe, the only Australia student chosen to attend the CERN-Solvay Student Camp in Switzerland will now join other guest speakers: Parkes' Junior Citizen of the Year Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa and Australian Dragon Boat rep Denise Barham. There will be entertainment, raffle, lucky door prizes and tables displaying/selling products from local women. It costs $45 per person and a free glass of bubbly or orange juice is awaiting you on your arrival. Purchase of tickets has been extended to 4pm today (Thursday) at www.123tix.com.au/events, but spaces are limited.

MR PERFECT

Sunday, 8 March

From 11.30am to 1.30pm at the Rotary Park located at the base of Memorial Hill, Mr Perfect invites men of all ages and backgrounds to a free community BBQ to chat about all things life. This men's mental health initiative is held on the first Sunday of every month.

MULTICULTURAL DINNER

Friday, 13 March, RSVP by 8 March

Were you born in a different country and now reside in Australia? Parkes Rotary Club invites you to a special evening for a night of fellowship, friendship and fun, welcoming and honouring diverse cultures while celebrating Harmony Day. From 6.30pm upstairs at the Parkes Services Club you can expect to be treated with a dinner of traditional foods. Tickets are $10. The event is generously sponsored by Parkes Shire Council and Services Club grants. RSVP by Sunday, 8 March to Graeme on 0439 974 136 or email graeme_hunter@bigpond.com

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

Saturday, 14 March

From 9am to 10pm at the Trundle Showground you can find the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show. This year honouring the shearing and timber industries it's a day out in Trundle not to be missed. There will be demonstrations, stationary engines, machinery, vintage trucks, markets stalls, swap meet, live music, kids zones and bar and barbeque.

PARKES HOMEGROWN

Saturday, 21 March

Homegrown Parkes celebrates all things local and sustainable and at March's event will also celebrate cultural diversity as it is also Harmony Day. There will be market stalls, creative workshops and performances, delicious foods and drinks all in Cooke Park. Stay tuned for more information.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters. Save the date and set your heading for Parkes—Fly’n For Fun 2026 awaits! http://flynforfun.aero/

PARKES PUBLIC FETE

Saturday, 28 March

The annual Parkes Public School Easter Fete is back for another year from 9am to 2pm. There will be games, live music, delicious food, raffles, student artwork, emergency service displays and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Start stretching!

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

INKREDIBLE EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DAY

Sunday, 3 May

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery will be hosting their 16th Birthday Bash raising money for mental health. The street party from 9am to 4pm will include live music, food vans, market stalls, free kids activities, car and bike show, barbering, piercing and tattoo flash. All the fun will be had while raising awareness and funds for mental health through educational stalls throughout the event, donations and raffles. All proceeds from the street part go to local charity.

ANH DO - THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE LIVE

Thursday, 7 May

Anh Do's bestselling book, The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crows as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. You can catch Anh Do at the Parkes Leagues Club from 7.30pm. Book your tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536573

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au