Bridget Sakr’s pain became her purpose after losing her daughter and on Monday, 16 March you will be able to hear about her journey at the Coachman Hotel.

Bridget and her husband Craig McKenzie lost their 11-year-old daughter Veronique and three cousins Antony, Angelina and Sienna Abdallah when they were struck by a driver under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

In the depths of unimaginable grief, Bridget felt called to ensure no one walks through loss alone.

But through her deep faith, Bridget found the strength not only to forgive, but to transform her grief into a mission of love and purpose.

In Veronique’s memory, Bridget founded the Heartfelt Community - a ministry of compassion that walks with individuals and families who have lost a loved one, offering hope rooted in Christ’s love and healing.

As part of Heartfelt Community’s 2026 focus to expand into regional Australia and provide compassionate, community-based grief support, Bridget will be hosting Spirituality in the Pub on Monday, 16 March at the Coachman Hotel.

The session is designed to support individuals and families navigating grief and loss, creating a safe and reflective space for remembrance, connection and hope, particularly important in regional communities where access to specialised grief services can be limited.

To date, Heartfelt Community has supported more than 500 individuals through in-person and online gatherings.

Bridget’s story continues to resonate nationally because it speaks to resilience, faith and the strength found in community.

It is advised to get to the Coachman Hotel early to ensure you get a seat.

This is a free event, but donations at the door are appreciated.