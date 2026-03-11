SENIORS FESTIVAL

2-15 March

NSW Seniors Festival is coming to a close with a few events left. All are free but registration is essential. Visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au and click on Events for the full program. For help, call Parkes Shire Library on 6861 2309.

BEST OF THE BALD ARCHY PRIZE EXHIBITION

Until 18 April

The Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is hosting The Best of the Bald Archy Prize, Australia's most popular and internationally recognised satirical portrait award. It showcases winning portraits of icons such as Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard. These works will make you think, talk and most of all, laugh. The exhibition runs until Saturday, 18 April.

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

Saturday, 14 March

From 9am to 10pm at the Trundle Showground you can find the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show. This year honouring the shearing and timber industries it's a day out in Trundle not to be missed. There will be demonstrations, stationary engines, machinery, vintage trucks, markets stalls, swap meet, live music, kids zones and bar and barbeque.

SPIRITUALITY IN THE PUB

Monday, 16 March

Bridget Sakr’s 11-year-old daughter Veronique was killed along with her three cousins by a drunk and drugged driver. In Veronique’s memory, she founded the Heartfelt Community - a ministry of compassion that walks with individuals and families who have lost a loved one, offering hope rooted in Christ’s love and healing. Don’t miss Bridget’s presentation on Monday, 16 March, at 6pm sharp, at the Coachman Hotel. It is advised to get to the venue early to ensure you get a seat. This is a free event, but donations at the door are appreciated.

DV-AWARE WORKSHOP

Thursday, 19 March

One-Day DV-aware is an interactive workshop where you will learn how to recognise and respond to domestic and family violence and what you can do to help make a difference. By attending the workshop you will receive tools and references for domestic and family violence support and referral, know how to identify the different signs and forms of abuse that constitute domestic and family violence, learn about the Cycle of Violence and the Power and Control Wheel and more. You will also have the opportunity to network with other individuals. The workshop is free for adults over 18 years, and will be held from 9am to 4.30pm at the Parkes Leagues Club. Register via https://www.dvalert.org.au/cselif08290 For further enquiries contact: Mardi Smoother msmoother@lifelinecentralwest.org.au or call 1300 798 258

ADAVALE LANE BARBEQUE

Friday, 20 March

The Adavale Lane Community Centre invites you to join them for a free barbeque on 20 March from 6pm. We all have days where we struggle mentally, facing emotional challenges, feeling stressed and anxious. How you deal with this can make all the difference in your overall quality of life and happiness. Phil Worrad from RAMHP will chat about developing healthy coping methods to get yourself thinking right before you're faced with the next difficult situation. This is a great chance to get together as a community, catch up over dinner with friends and meet new people. Everyone is welcome but the event is limited to 120 people, please RSVP Daneille (Secretary) on 0409827223 if you are interested.

PARKES HOMEGROWN

Saturday, 21 March

Homegrown Parkes celebrates all things local and sustainable and at March's event will also celebrate cultural diversity as it is also Harmony Day. There will be market stalls, creative workshops and performances, delicious foods and drinks all in Cooke Park. Stay tuned for more information.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

NATIONAL PARK WALK

Saturday, 21 March

The Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association NSW conducts regular guided walks in local national parks, nature reserves and forests in the local areas surrounding Parkes and Forbes. This walk will be 5km at the Borenore Caves and at medium level. Meet at 9am at Lions Park on Molong Road at Parkes. Leader is Martin Bell who can be contacted on 0429 346 586. For more information visit the branch's website: https://sites.google.com/view/lachlanvalleynpa/home.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters. Save the date and set your heading for Parkes—Fly’n For Fun 2026 awaits! http://flynforfun.aero/

PARKES PUBLIC FETE

Saturday, 28 March

The annual Parkes Public School Easter Fete is back for another year from 9am to 2pm. There will be games, live music, delicious food, raffles, student artwork, emergency service displays and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Get stretching!

NATIONAL PARK WALK

Wednesday, 1 April

The Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association NSW conducts regular guided walks in local national parks, nature reserves and forests in the local areas surrounding Parkes and Forbes. This walk will be 6km on the Bumberry Trail (off Renshaw McGirr Way) in Goobang National Park and at hard level. Meet at 9am at Lions Park on Molong Road at Parkes. Leader is Graeme MacRaild and can be contacted on 0436 966 819. For more information visit the branch's website: https://sites.google.com/view/lachlanvalleynpa/home.

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT AND CHURCH SERVICE

Sunday, 5 April

Come on down for the annual Parkes Community Easter Egg Hunt and Church Service and enjoy a morning of family fun! All the fun starts at 9am Easter Sunday 5th April at Cooke Park.

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

LIGHT UP PARKES

Saturday, 18 April

Save the date! Parkes Shire Council is bringing something special to Cooke Park. The heart of Parkes will be lighting up with a vibrant evening of live performances, local food vendors and a glowing community atmosphere. Mark it in your calendar and stay tuned - more details coming soon. Make sure to follow Parkes Shire Council on Facebook to be the first to know of new details.

TOMINGLEY PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 18 April

The Tomingley Picnic Races are back for another year where beautiful shoes meet dusty hooves. Gates open from 11am at the Tomingley Race Course. Entry is $20 per person with 16 years and under free. There will be bar facilities and canteen with various food options. There is strictly no BYO. There will be free kids entertainment including a jumping castle and free unpowered camping available.

NATIONAL PARK WALK

Saturday, 18 April

The Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association NSW conducts regular guided walks in local national parks, nature reserves and forests. This walk will be 6km in Nangar National Park at Puzzleflat Creek, with some off track walking, and at medium level. Meet at 305 Puzzleflat Lane at 9.30am (45 minutes travel time from Parkes, directions on Google Maps or when you ring the night before). Leader is Juliet Hunt and she can be contacted on 0432 470 025. For more information visit the branch's website: https://sites.google.com/view/lachlanvalleynpa/home.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

INKREDIBLE EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DAY

Sunday, 3 May

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery will be hosting their 16th Birthday Bash raising money for mental health. The street party from 9am to 4pm will include live music, food vans, market stalls, free kids activities, car and bike show, barbering, piercing and tattoo flash. All the fun will be had while raising awareness and funds for mental health through educational stalls throughout the event, donations and raffles. All proceeds from the street part go to local charity.

ANH DO - THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE LIVE

Thursday, 7 May

Anh Do's bestselling book, The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crow as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. You can catch Anh Do at the Parkes Leagues Club from 7.30pm. Book your tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536573

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

