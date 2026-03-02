Parkes Shire Council is proud to celebrate the women of the Parkes Shire who will join women across the state for NSW Women’s Week 2026 and International Women’s Day this Sunday.

NSW Women’s Week focuses on inclusivity and celebrates the achievements of women across NSW. In the Parkes Shire, the week places a special emphasis on recognising and supporting women living in regional and rural communities.

International Women’s Day in 2026 features two key themes: Balance the Scales, which highlights justice, safety and addressing systemic discrimination; and Give to Gain, which focuses on accelerating gender equality through action, collaboration and support.

The longest serving female Parkes Shire councillor, Cr Louise O’Leary, said the week was an important opportunity to recognise the strength, resilience and contribution of local women.

“For nearly 18 years I have had the privilege of serving our community, and during that time I have seen the incredible impact women make across every part of life in the Parkes Shire,” Cr O’Leary said.

“NSW Women’s Week and International Women’s Day are a chance to celebrate those achievements, while also reminding us that there is still work to do to ensure women have equal opportunities, representation and support in all areas of our community.”

According to the 2021 Census, there are 7208 women living in the Parkes Shire, accounting for 50.2 per cent of the population.

At Parkes Shire Council, women make up 34 per cent of the workforce, with 89 per cent employed in corporate support and administration roles and 21 per cent in operations and service delivery roles.

In manager, professional and specialist positions, 45 per cent are women, while there is currently one female executive.

On Sunday, 8 March the Parkes Que Club will host its annual International Women’s Day luncheon, featuring three guest speakers - Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa, Leah van der Merwe and Denise Barham.

Asha was named Parkes Junior Citizen of the Year at the 2026 Australia Day Awards, Leah was the only Australian student to attend an international science camp in Geneva, Switzerland, while Denise has represented both NSW and Australia in dragon boating.

A video will be released later this week on council’s social media channels featuring Parkes Shire councillors and employees talking about how they have supported other women and the importance of International Women’s Day.

Council encourages the community to take part in the celebrations and reflect on the achievements of women past and present while continuing to work together towards a more equal future for all.