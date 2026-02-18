The sealing of Cookamidgera and Lake Endeavour roads in Parkes are two of only 30 successful projects that have been approved nationally, signifying, our mayor says, a significant achievement for the shire.

The total funds coming from the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program for the two major road upgrades amount to more than $8 million, announced last week by the federal government.

Five million dollars has been allocated to seal the remaining 6.95km of unsealed road on Cookamidgera Road to complete for the first time a fully sealed link between Parkes and Cookamidgera, and $3.45 million to seal Lake Endeavour Road.

Parkes Shire Council also has two further applications pending under Round 4 of the Safer Local Roads Program for Warregal Road and the Western Entry Stage 1 on Condobolin Road near the bypass roundabout.

Mayor Neil Westcott said the funding outcome reflects both the strength of council’s submissions and the powerful advocacy of the local community.

“This is a tremendous outcome for Parkes Shire,” he said.

“These upgrades will make a real difference to safety, connectivity and resilience across our region.

“I would like to thank the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King for the opportunity to apply for funding under this federal government program.

"These grants are critical for all local governments to continue to provide the safest roads we can.

“I particularly want to thank the many residents, landholders and community members who took the time to write letters of support.”

Currently the narrow-unsealed section of Cookamidgera Road is unsuitable for heavy vehicles, unsafe for overtaking or passing traffic, and frequently closed during extended wet periods.

In 2024 alone, the road was closed for 39 days in just eight months.

Sealing the remaining section, Cr Westcott said, will deliver an all-weather, resilient road that improves safety, supports agricultural productivity, strengthens emergency access and ensures the Cookamidgera community remains connected to Parkes during flood events.

Cookamidgera resident Kate Warry welcomed the news.

“We’re so thrilled to see this long-awaited project finally granted. Many residents have contributed tirelessly over the years submitting letters to council regarding the safety concerns," she said.

"We look forward to a fully sealed, safer road between Parkes and Cookamidgera, especially as it’s also a bus route used daily for our kids.”

Lake Endeavour Road will be upgraded from an unsealed gravel surface to a sealed two-lane road.

The upgrade follows a $1 million investment in the Lake Endeavour precinct, which now features an inland ‘beach’, accessible and quarantined swimming area, 90-metre floating pontoon, pathways and amenities - positioning it as a premier recreational destination for locals and visitors.

The current gravel road, with multiple culverts, is not designed to cater for the increased traffic volumes, said Cr Westcott.

Importantly, the upgrade will retain the existing road width to minimise environmental impact, with guardrails used where required to protect established trees near the road corridor.

Director of operations Logan Hignett said the funding allows council to deliver long-awaited upgrades that directly respond to documented safety concerns and community requests.

“These projects represent smart, long-term infrastructure investment that supports economic development, tourism, emergency access and community wellbeing," he said.

Construction timeframes will be confirmed once administrative arrangements are finalised with the government and procurement of detailed design and contractors are in place.