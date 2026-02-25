The Bogan Gate Landfill is the second village tip earmarked to close and a transfer station put in its place due to its high risk to the community.

Parkes Shire Council has been successful in securing $172,300 in grant funding from the NSW Environment Protection Authority to introduce a modern, purpose-built transfer station at the Bogan Gate facility.

Along with a council co-contribution of $100,400, it will see the closure of the high-risk landfill site, reducing risk to groundwater, fire risk and windblown litter.

The news comes five months after an announcement the Alectown tip would close and be replaced by a transfer station.

The new facility at Bogan Gate will also improve security and amenity, council said, as well as create recycling opportunities with the introduction of a yellow recycling skip, increase resource recovery and divert material from landfill.

In late 2025 council presented the proposed plans to the Bogan Gate Community Consultative Committee (CCC), who were in favour of transitioning the current site to a transfer station.

Cr George Pratt, who is the Bogan Gate CCC council representative, said it was another step forward in providing the best possible waste management for the community.

“This project will greatly reduce environmental risks and improve safety and amenity for Bogan Gate, while continuing to provide waste services,” Cr Pratt said.

As part of the project, targeted education will be provided to the community to highlight best practices in household recycling, including information on options available to all shire residents at the Parkes Community Recycling Centre for free hazardous waste disposal.

Preliminary designs for the transfer station have been drafted and include the provision to retain dedicated sites for metal and green waste, offering greater recycling opportunities for Bogan Gate residents.

This project will divert about 200 tonnes of mixed waste deposited annually, which supports council's objectives in the Parkes Shire Waste Management Strategy and Community Strategic Plan.

These objectives include minimising waste to landfill, recovering additional resources from the waste stream, decreasing environmental impacts from landfilling and promoting widespread recycling, reusing and waste reduction.

The project will be undertaken over the next 18 months with updates to be provided regularly to Bogan Gate residents and the wider Parkes Shire community.