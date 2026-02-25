Parkes Shire Council is seeking community feedback on the Bushman's Dam Flood Repair Project.

Following the natural disaster in November 2022, which resulted in widespread flooding and damage across the Shire, Council submitted funding applications to undertake restoration works.

Parkes received $3.3 million in the $24 million investment by the Australian and NSW Governments, splitting the grant across projects.

Parkes Shire Council projects included the New facility for NSW SES Parkes Unit, Berryman Oval Flood Repair (Trundle), PAC Park Flood Damage Repair and Bushman's Dam Flood Repair.

The Bushman's Dam Flood Repair project will primarily involve cleaning of the dam, retaining wall repairs and footpath reinstatement.

In addition to essential restoration work, Council will explore opportunities to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of the area.

These improvements will complement the recent upgrades to the Splash Park and playground, with the aim of creating a cohesive, accessible and inclusive recreational precinct for the community.

The proposed works aim to address ongoing flood management challenges and improve the long-term resilience of the site during significant rain events.

In addition to improving flood capacity, the project represents an opportunity to enhance safety, accessibility and the overall functionality of the area.

Council is committed to listening to community feedback to help inform the final design and ensure an appropriate balance between preserving the character of Bushman's Dam and delivering infrastructure that meets future needs.

The project is supported by a $668,252 grant through the Community Assets Program 2024, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

The program provides funding to repair, restore and strengthen community infrastructure impacted by the 2022 storms and floods.

You can have your say via the Parkes Shire Council website or via a written submission to council@parkes.nsw.gov.au

Submissions close 10am, 24 March 2026.