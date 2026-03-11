Parkes Shire Council is inviting residents and ratepayers aged 15 years and over to join the Parkes Shire People’s Panel, an online community panel designed to help guide the future direction of the shire through important research and feedback.

The People’s Panel is a database of residents that reflects the wider community by age, gender, location and interests.

It will be used exclusively for strategic research projects that impact the whole community or require a statistically representative sample.

Panel members will be invited by randomised email selection to participate in short online surveys, with the panel being utilised no more than four times per year.

Two key upcoming research projects include the Parkes Shire Service Satisfaction Survey beginning this month, and the Liveability Survey beginning in March next year as part of the national Liveability Census.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the People’s Panel will play a vital role in shaping council’s future planning and investment decisions.

“This is an important opportunity for our community to have a genuine say in the future of the Parkes Shire,” Mayor Westcott said.

“The People’s Panel allows council to hear directly from a broad and representative group of residents so we can make informed decisions that reflect what really matters to our community.

“I strongly encourage residents to take part and help guide the future direction of our shire - your voice can help shape the services, facilities and places that support everyday life in Parkes.”

Council said it is committed to hearing from a diverse range of community voices and encourages residents to share this opportunity with friends, family and networks to help ensure the panel reflects the full breadth of the Parkes Shire community.

"Local voices are essential to good planning, and community feedback will help inform strategies and investment priorities in the years ahead," Cr Westcott said.

By joining the People’s Panel, residents will be invited to share their views through short, online surveys on services and places that matter to everyday life in the Parkes Shire.

If you would like to join the People’s Panel, please register at https://survey.placescore.org/s3/parkes-panel-form.

Council thanks the community for their support and encourages residents to share this opportunity with others.

Council’s privacy policy can also be viewed at https://placescore.org/privacy-policy/.