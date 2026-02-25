Ellie Parker, Naomi Dunn and Lara Smith are the 2026 recipients of the Jack Scoble Scholarship.

All three recipients are pursing professions that are in high demand across rural and regional communities in the medical and health fields.

The scholarships were presented at a formal ceremony on 17 February, recognising the outstanding academic achievements, community spirit and future aspirations of the successful applicants.

Peak Hill girl Ellie has commenced a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at Charles Sturt University Orange.

Ellie Parker of Peak Hill with Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott. The Mayor is holding a portrait of former Mayor of Parkes, Jack Scoble.

A graduate of Red Bend Catholic College, Ellie has long aspired to become a physiotherapist and hopes to return to the Parkes Shire after completing her studies to support the local community.

"Thank you for this opportunity- it is really helpful. I am incredibly grateful. It’s amazing," Ellie said at the ceremony.

Naomi who attended Parkes High School and served as School Captain in 2025 has had a long-held ambition to become a doctor, competing work experience at Parkes Hospital.

Naomi Dunn’s mother, Kylie, attended the ceremony on behalf of Naomi to receive her certificate. She is with Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott.

From Bogan Gate, she has commenced a bachelor of medical science and doctor of medicine at University of New England in Armidale.

Naomi Dunn’s mother, Kylie, attended the ceremony on her behalf and expressed Naomi’s appreciation for the support, saying she is deeply grateful for the opportunity.

Former student of Red Bend Catholic College and Parkes girl Lara has begun her bachelor of Psychology at the University of Technology Sydney.

Lara was inspired to pursue this field after witnessing firsthand the shortage of mental health services in the Parkes Shire.

Lara Smith (top right corner of the screen) joined the ceremony online.

Lara hopes to become a licensed psychiatric specialist with a focus on supporting the mental health of children and adolescents.

"I want to thank Council and everyone involved for making this happen. It is a great opportunity to receive support, especially when I am so far from home," Lara said who joined the ceremony online.

Ellie, Naomi and Lara will receive $5000 to assist with their transition into university studies.

Council received ten applications for the 2026 Jack Scoble Scholarship with six shortlisted candidates invited to interview.

Applicants were assessed on academic merit, chosen field of study and career plans, equity and financial circumstances, and community and regional involvement.

The Jack Scoble Scholarship Program was established in 2006 in honour of Jack Scoble OAM, who served as Mayor of Parkes from 1960 to 1979.

Mr Scoble was a passionate advocate for young people and strongly believed in creating opportunities for youth to achieve their full potential.

Following his passing in 2003, the scholarship was created to ensure his legacy of service and commitment to education continues within the community.

Jack Scoble’s daughter, Alison also attended the ceremony online and said it is a privilege to share this special occasion with the recipients.

“Thank you, Council, for your ongoing support of this scholarship," Alison said.

Alison told recipients, "I am grateful this has been provided to you today. I want to congratulate you on your work so far and believe you will all make us proud. I would encourage you to take some inspiration from Jack Scoble.”

The scholarship is offered annually to students completing their Higher School Certificate at a school within the Parkes Shire and commencing their first year of full-time university study.

Applicants must demonstrate academic merit, entry into an approved course of study, and the potential for their education to benefit the wider community.