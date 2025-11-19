Snake season is well and truly here with multiple snake sightings reported in Parkes and around the shire as the weather heats up.

Parkes Veterinary Hospital have taken to social media reminding us that snake season can be dangerous for our pets.

"Thousands of pets are bitten by snakes every year in Australia so it is important to keep your yard safe, know the warning signs and act fast if you suspect a bite," they said.

How do you prepare for snake season?

"It is important to keep grass short and trim bushes to reduce hiding spots and clear away debris, woodpiles or junk where snakes like to shelter.

"Make sure to seal gaps under sheds, kennels or around the house, and if you're in a high risk area, use snake-proof fencing."

The vet hospital has shared some signs to look out for if your pet has been bitten.

"With all that fur, it can be very hard to locate a snake bite," Parkes Veterinary Hospital said.

Look out for:

- Sudden weakness or wobbliness

- Vomiting

- Dilated pupils or a sudden change in eye appearance

- Excessive drooling or trembling

- Inability to stand or lift their head

- Severe paralysis

- Blue/grey gums (lack of oxygen)

If you spot some of the above signs, what do you do next?

"It is important to keep your pet as calm and as still as possible.

"Don't try to catch or kill the snake yourself as it is very dangerous and wastes valuable time. Vets can treat the venom without knowing the exact species; you don't need to identify the snake.

"Do not apply a tourniquet; pressure bandages are rarely effective on animals because of fur and movement," they added.

And the number one thing to do is get to your closet vet immediately.

Parkes Veterinary Hospital suggests: "If you suspect a snake has bitten your pet, ring our hospital to tell us you are on your way.

It can help us mobilise staff and be ready for your arrival."

The hospital emphasiseh that fast treatment can save lives and they are here to keep your pets safe.

The Parkes Veterinary Hospital is located at 9 Clarke Street, Parkes, and you can reach the team by calling 02 6862 1834.