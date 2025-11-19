Bogan Gate Pub welcomed summer the best way they know how - getting the community together for a weekend of barbeques and entertainment.

On Saturday and Sunday, locals and visitors flocked to Bogan Gate to enjoy the Summer is Here BBQ Weekend.

Get Smoked BBQ was fired up over the two days serving mouth-watering meats straight off the pit and Reckless Brewing Co of Bathurst and Heifer Station Wines of Orange showcased their selection of beers and wines.

Oakfield Ranch was popular with their camel rides as well as vintage cars and machinery displays, blacksmith demonstrations, live music and market stalls.

Bogan Gate had something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the smiles our photographer Jenny Kingham took over the weekend out at Bogan Gate in today's paper (Thursday, 20 November).