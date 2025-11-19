Parkes Shire Council hosted one of its biggest citizenship ceremonies back in August with eight people becoming Australian citizens.

The ceremony was held on 19 August in the Council Chambers as councillors and family and friends proudly watched on.

It was a very special day for Marciel Martin from the Philippines; Jashper Caneta from the Philippines; Ilaitia (Elijah) Naqau and his daughter Elisha Naqau of Fiji, and granddaughter Esther (2); Alice Carr of England; Raili Collins of Estonia; and Rathan Varatharajan of Sri Lanka.

The following are details of each new citizen:

Marciel Martin

Fondly known as Mars, she was born in the Philippines and arrived in Australia in 2015, moving straight to Parkes.

She lives within the Parkes Shire with her family and has worked in the hospitality industry in town, including at Bella's Italian Restaurant.

She enjoys art, DIYs, fashion, singing and dancing.

Jashper Caneta

Jashper was born in the Philippines and arrived in Australia in July 2013, where he moved straight to Parkes.

He lives with his dad, younger brother and younger sister in Parkes, and his mum lives in Orange.

He is currently working at the Railway Hotel as a bartender and enjoys mixed martial arts, basketball and cooking.

Ilaitia (Elijah) Naqau

Elijah was born in Fiji and arrived in Australia in 2009, moving straight to Parkes.

His wife Suliana has been teaching at Parkes Christian School since 2010, and he has two sons Vulva and Peni who have moved away to work in Albion Park and Dubbo, and a daughter Elisha who lives in Parkes.

Elijah worked with Parkes Sight and Sound before leaving in 2014 to work at the Nyngan Solar Farm, and later worked as an NBN fixed wireless and satellite installer in the Central West.

His interests include assisting young people to adapt to the culture abroad and maintain their own culture, and he enjoys singing and playing musical instruments.

Elisha and Esther Naqau

Elisha was born in Fiji and moved to Australia in 2009, heading straight to Parkes.

She is the daughter of Ilaitia (Elijah) and Suliana Naqau and has a daughter of her own named Esther, who was born in Australia in October 2023.

Elisha owns a food truck that does catering, weekends at the Masonic Hall, and mine “shutdowns” in West Wyalong.

She enjoys cooking, eating, spending time with family, laughing and enjoying life.

While little Esther also enjoys eating, sleeping and laughing with family.

And there are already plans for her to attend Parkes Christian School in 2029.

Esther received her certificate directly from the Department of Home Affairs ahead of the citizenship ceremony but joined her mum and grandfather for the special occasion on 19 August.

Alice Carr

Alice was born in England and arrived in Australia in January 2014 from Cambridge, England.

She moved to Peak Hill in 2023 and at the time had two children aged three and five with husband Troy Brewin. She has since had her third child.

Alice's husband's family live in Windsor Down in Sydney whom they are close with and Alice's parents and extended family live in Cambridge and surrounding areas.

Alice is a disability support worker in Dubbo and enjoys keeping the house in order, taking care of her children and art projects, particularly with her daughter.

Raili Collins

Raili was born in Estonia and arrived in Australia in 2016, moving from Forbes to Parkes at the end of 2024 with her husband Harry Collins.

Raili works for Bright Dot Pty Ltd, a mining construction company contracted to Northparkes Operations.

Raili enjoys reading and playing sports.

Rathan Varatharajan

Rathan was born in Sri Lanka and arrived in Australia in September 2013, moving to Parkes nine years later from Dubbo and now lives with his wife Rowthiree Varatharajan.

He works at the Pet Care Kitchen as an extruder team leader and enjoys playing cricket and badminton.

See the photos from the citizenship ceremony in this week's Champion Post (20 November).