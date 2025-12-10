Peak Hill Central has had an impressive year in the cattle ring.

Their most recent, and last appearance of the year was made at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in Scone which they achieved outstanding results from 23 to 26 October.

Under the guidance of agriculture show team teacher Lauren Amor, six dedicated students represented the school with two steers.

Rip from Hollywood Angus and Lloyd from Kaloola Shorthorns and two Ruby Park Limousin heifers were generously loaned for the year.

The Beef Bonanza attracted more than 750 students from across the state who competed in paraders classes and educational sessions.

Despite most of the Peak Hill Central team only leading cattle for the first time last year, every Peak Hill Central student was awarded in their paraders class which is an incredible achievement.

Eva Jenner had an exciting result being awarded Reserve Champion 14 years Parader among more than 120 competitors.

Eva, Mitch Rees and Henry Stanford each placed first in their paraders classes while Liam Mann secured second, Georgia Saddler-Keed placed fourth and Jailah Solomon came fifth.

Eva had a massive time at Scone. As well as parading she stepped up as a mentor teaching senior students from Sydney and Lochinvar how to prepare and lead cattle.

She was also interviewed by The Land talking about challenges facing youth in agriculture.

Ruby Park Vancouver, one of the loaned heifers, was awarded Reserve Champion Stud Heifer for 2025.

While the steers were unplaced in live heavyweight classes, Lloyd excelled on the hook winning first place in Class 23 (the heaviest class) for top carcass quality and market specifications.

Ms Amor praised the hard work of her students and all involved.

"We've had such wonderful success with our students and steers. Their dedication and enthusiasm have been incredible," she said.

She also extended her thanks to Ruby Park Limousins for their generous support, Emma Rees for accompanying the team as "show mum" and Dick Leach for transporting the steers.