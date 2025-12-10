The festive season is all about giving and a local charity and business are making sure that spirit shines bright in the Parkes community.

The Red Cross Parkes Branch wrapped up its final event of the year with a Christmas appeal that doubled as a Christmas party.

People gathered for the monthly morning tea and lunch at the Tea Rooms bringing along donations to support those in need.

Tables were overflowing with generous contributions.

Parkes Branch president Alison Dixon expressed her delight at the success of this year's appeal and thanked everyone who helped make the day special.

Elders Real Estate Parkes is once again spreading Christmas magic with its fourth annual Christmas Give It Appeal.

The toy appeal ensures no child in our community goes without a gift this Christmas.

Donations of new, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Elders office with a special need for presents for older kids and teens.

Every contribution goes directly to families who need it most in our local community.

Whether it's essential items for a family or a toy for a child, both the Red Cross and Elders are helping make Christmas brighter for someone in need.