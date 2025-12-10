Parkes Little Athletics are two months into their 2025-26 season recording their highest ever number of registered athletes who continue to break record after record.

A whopping 177 athletes have signed up this year continuing the outstanding growth for the club.

Athlete numbers have more than doubled since their 2021-22 season which saw just 65 athletes.

Each year after has brought gradual increases for the club:

2022-23: 117 athletes

2023-24: 138 athletes

2024-25: 164 athletes

2025-26: 177 athletes

As well as smashing athlete number records, multiple athletes have also smashed event records.

Vashti Williams has Ashley Kelly's 15 years javelin record of 19.05m from 2001 out of the park by throwing 28.10m at the start of the season and then went on to break her own record by throwing a massive 31.52m a couple weeks later.

Harlen Corney was able to break Mathew Smith's long standing 1988 13 years discus record of 31.29m by throwing 33.29m and William Harland's 2005 13 years javelin record of 27.63m by throwing 29.48m.

Thomas Walter broke Franc Iglewski's 2000 14 years 1500m record of 6:13:90 by running the distance in 6:11:41.

Zoey Spicer bettered Miranda McGrath's 2012 seven years 50m record of 9.59 by recording a time of 9.37.

Aphellia Robson broke the 13 years discus record with a throw of 26.49m, breaking Vashti's record of 25.32m in 2023 and Emrys Cassidy topped the 10 years 800m record set last year by Nate Calabro with a time of 2:51:40. Emrys shaved a second off Nate's time running the distance in 2:50:39.

The surge in athlete numbers and broken records reflects the dedication of the Parkes Little Athletics committee, volunteers and athletes who show up week after week.

Many athletes were able to put their training into practice at the Zone Championships in Orange with several qualifying for the Regional Championships in Dubbo this January.

Parkes Little Athletics thanks their generous supporters and sponsors for helping out the club this season.

Karlos Lindner of Lindner Bulk Haulage has come on board as a major sponsor for a second year.

Parkes Little Athletics greatly appreciate his ongoing support.

Bunnings have also helped out with a much needed barbeque for the club and Betta have come on board as a sponsor and helped the club out with a new fridge.

Parkes Little Athletics is run every Monday evening, catering for Tiny Tots (3-4 years) through to under 17s.

Each athlete takes part in three events each training night with a combination of track and field events.

"Each athlete tries their hardest to set a new personal best while having lots of fun and fitness," Parkes Little Athletics said.

Older and more experience athletes have even started offering coaching sessions on Monday afternoons prior to the regular evening session commencing.

The committee thanks parents who have volunteered to take on position of age manager and all parents who help out on events each week.