The Parkes Spacemen are calling on local women to make history by joining their first-ever open women's tackle rugby league team for the 2026 season in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) as women's tackle football continues to gain momentum across the region.

In 2025 teams from Dubbo, Mudgee, Orange, Wiradjuri Goannas and Castlereagh Cougars competed in the first PMP open women's tackle season and now Parkes wants to be part of the action.

Parkes Spacemen president Andrew Thomas said the club is excited to take this next step.

"We've never had a women's tackle team before but the PMP is pushing to grow the women's game," Thomas said.

"Last year, four clubs played a shortened season and now the goal is to expand the competition.

"We still have league tag, but adding tackle will give women another pathway."

So far interest is building with about 10 players keen to get involved.

But the team needs 13 players to take the field and 15 to make it more viable.

If you're sitting on the fence, now's the time to put your hand up.

"We've got a coach lined-up, Troy Gosper, who brings experience coaching juniors and women's tackle. He's passionate about making this happen," Thomas said.

The Spacemen believe this is a great opportunity for local talent to step up and lead the way for younger players coming through the ranks.

There's already proof there's a pool of talent in the Parkes Shire with some of its players members of the undefeated premiership-winning Lachlan Under 16s in the Western Women's Rugby League competition, and of course our own NRLW star Elizabeth MacGregor who debuted with the Bulldogs in the 2025 season.

"We've got plenty of juniors, but we need some older girls to show the way," Thomas added.

"If you've ever thought about giving it a go, this is your chance."

Interested? Reach out to the club via the Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Facebook or Instagram pages.

A season launch is in the planning and the club is ready to support anyone keen to have a crack.