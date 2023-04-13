Parkes Champion-Post
Community invited to have its say on concept design of Graceland Gates in Parkes

Updated April 14 2023 - 1:22pm, first published April 13 2023 - 8:06pm
A draft concept design for a special precinct that features replica gates of Graceland, Hollywood-style Walk of Fame and a multipurpose stage that's now on public exhibition. Picture supplied
Parkes will soon have its own life-size Graceland Gates, a replica of the gateway to Elvis Presley's home and his life.

Local News

