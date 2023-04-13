Parkes will soon have its own life-size Graceland Gates, a replica of the gateway to Elvis Presley's home and his life.
But what Parkes Shire Council has proposed is so much more than a set of gates.
It's an entire precinct - proposed to be located near the Parkes Visitor Information Centre.
A draft concept design for the construction of the Gates of Graceland is now on public exhibition after it was approved at council's monthly meeting on March 21. And the community is invited to provide feedback through the Your Say Parkes platform.
Council commissioned a 3D design layout concept of the space, which the public can view.
The project will occupy an unused green space adjacent to the Henry Parkes Centre and visitor centre, and is intended to become the new Elvis Wall of Fame site.
With the Parkes Elvis Festival world renown, a natural progression is to upgrade the current Wall of Fame location at Kelly Reserve that has mini Graceland-style gates as its associated event continues to grow in popularity.
READ MORE:
The concept design features the gates, the installation of the Wall of Fame plaques on the gate posts that honour Australian music legends and the construction of a Walk of Fame, an etched pathway with Hollywood-style stars honouring yearly winners of the annual Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest, who represent Australia in Memphis, USA during Elvis Week.
Large, interpretive signage will be constructed behind the gates that will include a photo of Graceland, to give the illusion you are viewing the house through the gates, Parkes Elvis Festival history storyboard, and sensory and audio features that will provide recorded messages about Elvis and the festival.
There are plans for an elevated multipurpose platform integrated into the landscape design to be used as a stage - its design inspired by and a tribute to Elvis' famous Jungle Room at Graceland with the possibility of a water feature over time, and the construction of an Elvis-themed festival volunteer memorial.
There will also be landscaped gardens, including a 'Mama Liked the Roses' garden named after one of Elvis' songs, artwork and a kid's area, including a replica of Lisa Marie's swing set.
"The draft design layout concept creates not only a replica of the gates of Graceland but also an emphasis on creating a tribute to people involved in the organisation of the Parkes Elvis Festival," read the report that was tabled at the council meeting.
"This was used as the designer's inspiration in developing the feel of being at Graceland's gardens and creating an immersive Elvis story as visitors walk throughout the area.
"This design enables the staged-build of the precinct as funding permits, with an end-vision of all the elements to be created over time."
Council received initial funding through the NSW Government Regional Tourism Activation Fund with $376,707 announced in March 2022 to construct the Gates of Graceland.
Mayor Ken Keith OAM said this program is aimed at strengthening the region's current tourism assets and provides a new visitor experience. For Parkes, the gates will help to enhance Parkes' brand as the "Elvis Capital of Australia".
It's all the brainchild of council's former visitor economy and major events specialist Cathy Treasure and Elvis Festival director Tiffany Steel.
The goal is for the precinct to become a new tourist attraction and enhance the existing Kings Castle Elvis Exhibit. It will also provide a new event space in town that can be used for markets, performances and passive recreation.
The report said the project is grant-dependent and had not progressed at the speed originally intended following emerging priorities in 2022 with flooding and extensive damage to council's roads.
"Council has now appointed a dedicated project manager to undertake the project, and council staff have engaged with the NSW Government to negotiate an extension to the RTAF grant," it said.
To have your say on the draft concept design visit council's website at parkes.nsw.gov.au. You can also send your comments via email to council@parkes.nsw.gov.au or by mail to: The General Manager, Parkes Shire Council PO Box 337, Parkes NSW 2870.
Submissions close on Friday, April 21.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.