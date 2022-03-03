news, local-news,

Parkes has received almost $900,000 in government funding to 'enhance the visitor experience' of The Dish and Elvis - the two most synonymous names associated with the town. Deputy Premier, and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, was at the CSIRO's Parkes Radio Telescope on Tuesday to announce funding from the $30 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund for two vital cogs of the Parkes tourism machines. "The NSW Government is committing $500,000 from the Regional Tourism Activation Fund to upgrade visitor areas, provide wheelchair accessible paths, automatic doors at the visitor centre and accessible bathrooms to ensure The Dish remains a major tourism drawcard that can be enjoyed by everyone," he said at the announcement. "This is only going to further enhance the visitor experience....over 100,000 people, both locals and visitors, come here every year come to The Dish." New space-themed play equipment will also be installed, to what is already incredible destination for kids of all ages. Mr Toole said the enormously popular Parkes Elvis festival would also become an even more authentic experience, with $376,707 in funding provided to construct replica gates of Elvis' famous Memphis home - Graceland. "The Elvis festival celebrates The King like no other event in the world, and the addition of these iconic gates will bring the Memphis mansion to Parkes and have every impersonator lining up for selfies," he said. "It's not all about The King though, the gates will be a monument to inductees to the Elvis Wall of Fame, featuring plaques honouring musicians from Billy Thorpe to Joe Camilleri, as well as the yearly winners of the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. "Over 20,000 visitors come to the region each year for Elvis and now they can experience all year round," Mr Toole said on Tuesday. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Social activities aim to 'break the bias' on International Women's Day in Parkes - $260 million SAP investment a 'game-changer' for Parkes - Breaking bias: Trundle's Sally Downie on Landcare's IWD panel Mr Toole said the Regional Tourism Activation Fund supports local economies and local jobs by backing unique tourism experiences that will attract visitors and showcase what our regions have to offer. "37 new projects will receive funding from the Regional Tourism Activation Fund to encourage people to travel to regional NSW, where they will experience and enjoy everything on offer, from the beauty of the bush to the wonderful food and wine." For mayor Cr Ken Keith OAM, the upgrades will help ensure Parkes is the perfectly stopping point on the Newell Highway for all ages. "Tourism is so important to regional areas...and we've got to make sure we've got things for them to see, and enjoy being part of the friendliest town in Australia," he said at Tuesday's announcement. "The replica gates also mean people who come to Parkes outside of the Elvis Festival can still have the experience." The $30 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund is part of the NSW Government's $2 billion Regional Growth Fund. For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/RTAFund. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

