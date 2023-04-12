Parkes Champion-Post
Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program funds nine new projects in Parkes Shire

By Newsroom
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
New multipurpose courts to allow the community to play tennis, basketball, netball and more have been constructed at Peak Hill, adding to an area that's bursting with activity. Picture supplied
New courts equipped for tennis, basketball and netball is just one of a suite of upgrades Parkes Shire Council has completed across the shire.

