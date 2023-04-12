New courts equipped for tennis, basketball and netball is just one of a suite of upgrades Parkes Shire Council has completed across the shire.
Thanks to the second phase of the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, $1.23 million has funded nine new projects.
This includes new multipurpose courts at Peak Hill to enable the community to take part in tennis, basketball, netball and everything in between.
There are new modern cricket nets at Berryman Oval in Trundle to use for practise by all members of the community and adds to the work already being undertaken at the precinct.
Pioneer Oval has new goal posts just in time for the start of the 2023 footy season and the Cooke Park Pavilion has been supplied with some new furniture.
There's suitable parking and pedestrian access to both sides of the Harrison Park complex now, dramatically increasing the safety for all who use the facility.
Meanwhile there are new pathways to provide accessibility to McGlynn Park for netball and hockey players and supporters, more pathways along East Street, and solar lighting around the Memorial Hill precinct.
Mitigation works continue at Cheney Oval to reduce the impact of salinity on the turf surface, with funding going towards new drainage across half of the oval.
"This new funding opportunity for local councils across Australia has been wonderful as it has funded many community projects that were not eligible under other funding programs," Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
"It has allowed council to deliver projects across the shire that support active lifestyles and ways to enjoy our great outdoors, as well as offering improved safety at some key locations."
The LRCI Program supports councils to deliver priority road and community infrastructure projects across the nation, which in turn supports jobs and brings benefits to communities.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said more than $6.6 million in LRCI funding has gone to the Parkes Shire through the first three phases of the program.
"I established the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program during my time as Deputy Prime Minister to directly support local infrastructure projects," he said.
"I have seen firsthand some of the completed projects, including the cricket nets at Trundle and the solar lighting around Memorial Hill in Parkes.
"Each of these worthwhile projects will help make local communities even better places to live, work and raise families."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.