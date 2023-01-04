Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes woman Rhonda Redenbach has been collecting Wall of Fame autographs at Elvis Festival for 28 years

Christine Little
By Christine Little
January 4 2023 - 7:07pm
Rhonda Redenbach from Parkes collected her 28th Elvis Festival Wall of Fame signature and photo on January 4, that being Ross Wilson's from Daddy Cool. Picture supplied

The Parkes Elvis Festival's Wall of Fame event has been running for 28 years and every year standing in the crowd has been Parkes woman Rhonda Redenbach.

