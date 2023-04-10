An illegal tobacco plantation has been raided in the Central West.
Approximately 16 tonnes, about 20 acres, of the plant valued at over $28 million, was seized and destroyed at a property in Murga, about 55km east of Parkes near Eugowra.
The operation took place on April 5 from 10am as part of a joint investigation with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).
No arrests were made, NSW Police said the investigations are continuing.
Police became aware of the crop last year, when they received a tip-off about the multi-million dollar operation.
The Commander of the joint agency team comprising of NSW Police, Australian Federal Police, and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Detective Superintendent Stuart Cadden, has commended the joint investigation into this large-scale illicit plantation.
"The seizure of this tobacco has resulted in the disruption of the syndicate's supply chain, which in turn means the profits aren't funnelled into organised crime," Det Supt Cadden said.
"The tobacco is simply one source of income that organised criminals use to fund their other illicit activities."
Det Supt Cadden said during a press conference they have done a comprehensive crime scene analysis which has given them a number of lines of inquiry to identify and speak with the people involved.
"The issue with the property is the remote location and the fact that it was very difficult for police to have a constant presence in that area to monitor comings and goings," he said.
"There were definitely people on the property, it had showed signs of very recent being lived in and being used.
"We don't at this stage know why they weren't there at the time, that's part of our investigation."
ATO Assistant Commissioner Justin Clarke explained that organised crime syndicates continue to orchestrate illicit tobacco growing operations around Australia.
"These operations are not run by genuine farmers or landowners, but by criminals living and operating in local communities," he said.
"Criminals who deal in illicit tobacco pose a serious threat to the Australian community. They use their profits to fund their lifestyles and engage in criminal behaviour well beyond the sale of illicit tobacco."
It has been illegal to grow tobacco in Australia for more than a decade. If convicted, growing tobacco carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
