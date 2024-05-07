Parkes Champion-Post
Fire and rescue station's popular open day Saturday

By Madeline Blackstock
Updated May 7 2024 - 9:23pm, first published 9:00pm
Local firefighters are ready to welcome families to the Parkes Fire and Rescue Station on Saturday, May 11. Photo by Madeline Blackstock
On Saturday, May 11 Parkes Fire Station will be holding their annual Fire and Rescue open day.

Madeline Blackstock

