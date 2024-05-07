Fire and rescue station's popular open day Saturday

On Saturday, May 11 Parkes Fire Station will be holding their annual Fire and Rescue open day.
The Parkes fire station will be one of many fire stations open from 10am to 2pm and special guest fire dog Marshall from Paw Patrol will be there to greet families.
Our local firefighters have organised exciting games that include using the fire hose and kids will also be able to explore the fire trucks and around the station.
There will also be a display of old fire trucks at the station for everyone to enjoy.
Rotary will be once again supplying a free BBQ and Woolworths have donated some fresh fruit to enjoy.
There will be giveaways including Paw Patrol colouring-in books and firefighter helmets for the kids.
The team are also on the hunt to find a vehicle to cut up to show the community what happens at rescues and general fire safety.
Craig Gibson, Parkes Fire and Rescue captain, strongly encourages families to come down to this year's open day as the winter fire season approaches us.
"We want as many families here so they can ask questions about fire safety and make parents aware that we can come and have a look at your homes and conduct home fire safety checks and so kids know that we are here for them and we are here to help," he said.
"Winter is coming, we want everyone to be safe and we want children to start that learning process of what happens in an emergency scenario."
As the winter fire season approaches our homes need to be safe.
"We can come and have a look in your house and say this is what you need, this is your best escape route and see what's safe and what's not." he added.
The open day will also supply information about what general house appliances can be a fire hazard in your home during winter.
Don't miss out on this family fun and informative day out at the Parkes Fire Station.
