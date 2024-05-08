Isabella Hughes is currently dancing her way through regional NSW

Year 11 Parkes High School student, Isabella Hughes is in Moree this week as part of the Pulse Alive Far West tour.
Isabella was selected to take part in the tour through the Department of Education's The Arts Unit - Pulse Alive Dance Company. She performed at Sydney Olympic Park in March with Pulse Alive and thoroughly enjoyed her experienced.
"There was a box to tick if you wanted to be notified for any further opportunities and I thought, definitely I want you to notify me for the extra opportunity," Isabella said.
Isabella loves all things performance and dance and is a regular performer at the Parkes Elvis Festival.
"I want to attend university for performing arts after high school as I want to be an actor but I also want to do a lot of dancing because I feel like it's a part of me so I always want to do that," she said.
The Pulse Alive Far West Tour travels to three regional locations. Broken Hill, Moree and Sunraysia.
The tour provides an opportunity for kids in remote areas to participate in workshops and learn dances they don't usually get the opportunity to experience.
The group participated in a day of rehearsals before flying out to Moree where they will do dance workshops with students before performing with the students in front of their school showcasing what they have learnt.
Isabella is hoping the tour gives her more exposure to the industry.
"I think it's an amazing opportunity and everyone should give it a go," Isabella said.
Isabella has the support of her family and her school to pursue her dancing dreams.
"She is a performance star!," Parkes High School principal, Sandra Carter said.
