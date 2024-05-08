Spacemen dazzle with win as they open 2024 PMP campaign with home game

They might have been carrying an underdog tag through the off-season but that's where it stops.
Parkes Spacemen's first grade squad opened their 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign with a 42-16 win over Bathurst St Pats.
Captain Porter concedes they might have given a few people something to think about, given much of the off-season talk was about who had left the club.
Some of the new signings came in a little late, but it all came together for success at home on Sunday and he was thrilled.
"Everyone's been ripping in at training and putting in with the fitness, it showed on the weekend," Porter said.
The Spacemen put on two early tries before they stumbled - and spent the latter stages of the second half working hard in defence.
"It felt like we had space but we just couldn't find that last pass," Porter said, bemoaning the pressure they put themselves under.
A few penalties added to that, and it was the visitors addingtries going into half time.
"We spoke about it in the sheds, we just need to control the footy and we'll score points," Porter said.
And they did.
"I think we put three on them nearly straight away and ran away with it in the end," Porter said.
"All round, everyone on the field did their job, it was a team effort."
The backs put in a solid performance with the reliable Sam Dwyer scoring two tries.
Jake Porter had a huge game, playing 80 minutes at hooker in the middle, while Brandon Paige put in a big defensive effort.
Front rower Niko Sovatabua and centres Tuhi Pompey and Fiohira Faingaa made an impression in their debut for the club.
What was even more pleasing was an equally resounding win in reserve grade, where Parkes notched up a 40-6 win.
It's exactly the start the Spacemen were looking for.
Now they head to Mudgee, with the Dragons also coming off a great Round 2 win.
Last season's runners-up look one of the sides to beat again in 2024 after adding former NRL players Zac Saddler and Anthony Cherrington to their forward pack.
"It's going to be tough but I believe in the boys," Porter said.
"If we play like we did, we can beat anyone."
