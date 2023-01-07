Parkes Champion-Post

Johnny Lee Memphis of Scotland wins Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest

By Newsroom
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
No stranger to our stages, Johnny Lee Memphis has been crowned the winner of the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

