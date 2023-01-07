No stranger to our stages, Johnny Lee Memphis has been crowned the winner of the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
The Scottish ETA took top honors on Saturday afternoon among a field of 18 talented Elvis tribute artists from around the world.
The competition at the Parkes Leagues Club, held over two action-packed days, saw the 18 expert Elvii take to the stage before a panel of judges, vying for the opportunity to represent Parkes at the semi-final round during Elvis Week in Memphis, USA.
Contestants were judged on vocals, appearance, stage presence, and the overall quality of their performances.
The stakes were high, with the winner not only earning a spot in the semi-finals at the world titles this August, but also taking home a $3000 cash prize and $1000 voucher from B&K Enterprise Costume Co.
"Johnny Lee Memphis's victory at the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest is well-deserved," Parkes Elvis Festival Director Tiffany Steel said.
"His stage presence was electric and his vocals were nothing short of impressive.
"It was a pleasure to watch him perform and we are honoured to have him represent us at the semi-finals in Memphis. Congratulations to Johnny on a triumphant win!"
Johnny is an Elvis tribute artist from the UK with a wealth of experience, having performed his tribute all over the globe in countries such as China, Canada, the USA, Norway, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, and of course, Australia.
Johnny has had previous success in Elvis contests, including winning the Elvis World Cup in 2010 and the European Professional Championship in 2014, as well as placing in the top 10 at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute contest in Memphis in 2015 - an achievement achieved by only a select few professional tribute artists.
Second place was awarded to Che Orton of New Zealand and third place went to Melbourne's Joe Piastrino.
