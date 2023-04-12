Parkes Champion-Post
Royce Simmons to walk from Dubbo to Bathurst, passing through Parkes to raise funds for Dementia Australia

By Newsroom
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:53am
Royce Simmons arrives in Penrith after his walk from Gooloogong last year. This year the former Test and Origin forward will be trekking through Parkes. Picture by Matt Blyth / Stringer.
He raised more than $1 million last year for Dementia Australia and now Gooloogong's Royce Simmons will be at it again on April 18.

