Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Postie bike charity riders raise more than $11,000

By Madeline Blackstock
May 9 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Flooded creek crossings couldn't stop the Parkes team of postie-bike riders - The Wild Sows - from raising more than $11,000 for charity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.