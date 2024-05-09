Postie bike charity riders raise more than $11,000

Flooded creek crossings couldn't stop the Parkes team of postie-bike riders - The Wild Sows - from raising more than $11,000 for charity.
With little pig masks strapped to their front headlights and vibrant pink pig helmet covers, three Parkes ladies set out to have four days of fun on their bikes.
They survived four challenging days, which were all worth it by the end as they smashed their fundraising goal.
Setting out with a fundraising goal of $5,000 the Wild Sows doubled this raising $11,170.
Kylie, Renae and Monique would like to send a huge thank you to friends, family, local businesses and even strangers for their generous donations and support which all go towards the Wings4Kidz charity.
The 67 ladies who participated in the 2024 Never Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride raised $310,238 for Wings4Kidz. The ride has raised more than half a million dollars in just two years raising $200,000 in 2023.
The money raised will help more than 100 regional families battling the cost of medical treatments providing them with free return flights.
The ladies took off from Gulgong in the early hours of Wednesday, April 5.
Kylie had a tough battle with the sand on day one but all the girls made it to Coonabarabran.
"We tested our skills in the sand today, but we made it through," the Wild Sows facebook account posted.
Day two saw the girls head to Gilgandra through Binnaway.
"Today's theme was all about the corrugations. We bounced our way along, through some sand as well, just to keep us on our toes," the Wild Sows said.
Day three started and ended with rain. The girls crossed creeks which shortly after crossing were closed to all vehicles as the creek crossing recorded half a metre of rain.
"Through the river crossings you could feel the current of the water," Kylie said.
"You would start in the middle of the road at the start of the crossing and as you rode through you could feel the water pull the postie and at the other end you would be on the side of the road."
More than 40mm of rainfall was recorded in Gilgandra where they started their day three ride and 37.2mm of rainfall was recorded in Dubbo where they finished their day.
"Today we were very soggy sows! 200kms in torrential rain, through flooded creek crossings and all. Our little NBC posties handled it all so well. It was a very uncomfortable day, but thinking of the families we are helping got us through the day," the wild Sows said.
Day four saw the girls finish their ride through the main street of Mudgee on Saturday, April 6.
The Wild Sows are already excited for the 2025 ride, planning to raise even more money for the special charity. There won't just be three Wild Sows in 2025 either with four new sows already confirming their interest to join the girls. The ride is planned to start in Bathurst and finish in Parkes.
Keep an out for the when the blokes hit the road with the 'Late Mail Ride' in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.