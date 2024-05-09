Parkes Champion-Post
Couple's 70 years together

May 9 2024 - 12:05pm
Former Parkes couple Glen Beard and Dorothy 'Dot' Beard (nee Wright) recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a function with family and friends on May 1.

Local News

