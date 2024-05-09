Couple's 70 years together

Former Parkes couple Glen Beard and Dorothy 'Dot' Beard (nee Wright) recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a function with family and friends on May 1.
Glen and Dot met at a school social when they were both 15 years old and married on May 1, 1954, both 19 years old, at the Presbyterian Church in Parkes.
They lived and worked in Parkes before moving to the Central Coast in their retirement. After 11 years, in 2015, they decided to move to Orange to be close to their family.
Glen and Dot had four children - Susan, Jeffrey (deceased), Peter (deceased) and Graham.
They now have four grandchildren and four amazing great grandchildren.
The say highlights of their 70 years of marriage would be their very close family and the wonderful life-long friends they have made along the way.
They were both avid golf players and were heavily involved with the Parkes Golf Club.
After retiring, they caravanned and golfed their way around Australia in many different directions.
They are now happily retired at Oak Tree Retirement Village in Orange.
